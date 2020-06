Amenities

AVAILABLE May 15th ,2020!!! FURNISHED RENTAL IN TERRA VISTA!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN! Bright and open home with maple cabinetry, tile through out living areas, hardwood floors in den and bedrooms, natural lighting. Den can be used as a third bedroom with furnishings. Private landscaped backyard. Conveniently located near the main entrance of Terra Vista.