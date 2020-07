Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

2280 N. Wauchula Pt. Available 07/16/20 Amazing 2/2/1 Villa in Citrus Hills!!! - CURRENT TENANTS, CALL FOR VIEWING APPT



This adorable villa has an open floor plan, eat in kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a huge Florida room (backing up to the golf course), and a 1 car garage with washer/dryer. Exterior maintenance and cable are included. Pets welcome at owners discretion. Will not last! Contact our office for more information 352-637-3800.



(RLNE5587251)