21 Apartments for rent in Charlotte Harbor, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Charlotte Harbor renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
5125 MELBOURNE STREET
5125 Melbourne Street, Charlotte Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1759 sqft
Seasonal Rental Available! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1759 square foot condo is on the 1st floor and overlooks the pool.
Results within 1 mile of Charlotte Harbor

1 of 45

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Section 40
21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE
21667 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2334 sqft
THIS HOUSE IS A GEM! A MUST RENT FOR SNOWBIRDS! Featuring a spacious living space with: • Pool Table/Billiards • Giant movie screen size TV • Cable/Internet • Bar table on back pool deck • Beautiful Screen-in pool and spa • Sand box • Dock/Boat
Results within 5 miles of Charlotte Harbor
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
33 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$1,020
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,084
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 22 at 02:07pm
5 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 46

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
95 North Marion Ct #135
95 North Marion Court, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2225 sqft
95 North Marion Ct #135 Available 08/01/20 Luxury Punta Gorda Condominium - Views, views, views. Luxury 3d floor 2/3-bedroom condo overlooking the Peace river and Charlotte Harbor.

1 of 12

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
99 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1698 sqft
FURNISHED Annual Vivante Condo, two bedroom, two bath, with garage to enjoy year round sunsets. Enjoy Vivante with the great resort living feel with amenities to include, two swimming pools, both a 25 ft meter pool and a gorgeous infinity edge pool.

1 of 19

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
89 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2338 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - DECEMBER $2200!! Million dollar views from this Harbor front condo with private elevator access, harbor view and spacious lanai.

1 of 27

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
91 VIVANTE BLVD.
91 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2348 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL- UNFURNISHED GORGEOUS UNIT IN LUXURIOUS VIVANTE CONDO COMMUNITY! RARE ON THE HARBOR ELEVATOR OPENS UP INTO THE HOME $2300.00 rent 2300 Deposit Three bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a beautiful Charlotte Harbor view.

1 of 16

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
97 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1485 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL RENTAL **4 Months Required**. - BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM VIVANTE UNIT! This spacious home features a kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, a planning desk, and a dining area with a private entrance to the lanai.

1 of 24

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
85 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2338 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL Experience resort style living in the gated community of VIVANTE, Huge 3/bedroom 2.5 bath rent is $2400, security deposit $2500.00 available 8-1-20 located in the beautiful deed restricted community of PUNTA GORDA ISLES.

1 of 19

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
93 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2338 sqft
Stunning RARE harbor front Seasonal Rental $4,100/month + tax 1000.00 Deposit, (minimum of 3 months required, additional months will be discounted) Please ask us for rates for renting 6months or 12months.

1 of 34

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
90 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
90 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1803 sqft
TOP FLOOR IN DESIRABLE RESORT STYLE VIVANTE! LEASE OR PURCHASE! LEASE PURCHASE OPTION! SPACIOUS, OPEN PLAN, OVERLOOKS LAKE & SURROUNDING AREA, SUNRISE VIEWS! TILE FLOORS THRUOUT EXCEPT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS.

1 of 21

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE
1750 Dunvegan Drive, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1382 sqft
Turnkey, nicely appointed home in the highly popular Kings Gate Resort Style Community.

1 of 50

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE
3806 Saint Girons Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2417 sqft
BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO APRIL 2021 Vacation Home in beautiful Punta Gorda Isles – Waterfront property with two (2) boat Docks. One (1) Boat dock with no Lift and One (1) boat dock with a 15,000 Lb. Boat Lift.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
255 West End Dr #3306
255 West End Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1538 sqft
255 West End Dr 3306 - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021... 3 MONTH MINIMUM... FOUNTAIN COURT gated community in Punta Gorda Isles. Immaculate three bedroom, two bath condo professionally decorated on 3rd floor with ELEVATOR.
Results within 10 miles of Charlotte Harbor

1 of 39

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3520 Kenneth Road
3520 Kenneth Road, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1169 sqft
Vacation/Short Term Rental - ***AVAILABLE - Through December 2020 and starting March 2021 RENTED: January and February 2021 Jan-Mar $2,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,500* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Two bedroom, two bath stick built home in

1 of 22

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
2792 Phoenix Palm TER
2792 Phoenix Palm Terrace, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
****PRICE REDUCTION ONLY $1,650.00 A MONTH!!**** This low amount INCLUDES use of ALL amenities within this beautiful complex! Incredibly Spacious, well appointed 2 bedroom plus den 2 bath home located in the Gated Golfing community of Bobcat Trail.

1 of 45

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE
6204 Coralberry Terrace, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1267 sqft
Rented 1/1/21 - 4/30/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,400.00/month.

1 of 42

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
25313 LONGMEADOW DRIVE
25313 Longmeadow Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
2449 sqft
BREATHTAKING BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM/3 BATH HOME in HERITAGE LANDING. OFF SEASON RATES - $3500! Lease includes Golf Membership to Heritage Club Golf Course - right in your backyard. Lounge by the heated pool overlooking lake and golf course.

1 of 18

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Plantation
1258 JONAH DRIVE
1258 Jonah Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Last minute availability! This 2-story townhouse is a great winter getaway as it has it all.

1 of 30

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6299 Coliseum Blvd.
6299 Coliseum Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2020 sqft
***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - Jan-Mar $2,900* / month Apr-Dec $1,600* / month AVAILABLE:. Through November 2019 and 2020 RENTED: December 2019 Three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home located in Gardens of Gulf Cove.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Charlotte Harbor, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Charlotte Harbor renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

