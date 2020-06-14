Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Butler Beach, FL with garage

Butler Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5367 3rd Street
5367 3rd Street, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Adorable home in Butler Beach! Five minute walk to the beach. Pets considered.

1 of 1

Last updated May 9 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
144 Island Cottage way
144 Island Cottage Way, Butler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2095 sqft
Beautiful Key West Style Beach Community Less Than A Mile From The Ocean...gated..unique 23 Home Community W/Pool..this Complex Is Very Special..
Results within 1 mile of Butler Beach

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
22 Bermuda Run Way
22 Bermuda Run Way, St. Augustine Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2634 sqft
Located Beach Side Off A1a Beach Blvd In St. Augustine Beach's Gated Bermuda Run Community. This Home Has An Amazing 40-foot Lap Pool In A 15' X 65' Screened Lanai. Two Bedrooms Downstairs,And Very Large Master Suite Upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Butler Beach
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
9 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1372 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
243 Amistad Drive
243 Amistad Drive, St. Augustine Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1799 sqft
Peace, quiet and serenity with this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome tucked away in St. Augustine's Villages of Valencia! Upstairs loft can be used for a quiet reading nook or extra den. The master bedroom and bath are located downstairs.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
936 Ridgewood Ln
936 Ridgewood Lane, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1613 sqft
Charming waterfront garden home in gated community. 2 bedroom/2 bath plus den/office. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened porch while watching the ducklings in the pond. Open floor plan with lots of natural light, airy and spacious.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
169 SUNSET CIR N
169 Sunset Circle North, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2171 sqft
Great opportunity in the quiet community of Sunset Point. Located in the heart of Saint Augustine Beach on Anastasia Island, this stylish town home features 2171 square feet of living space.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
199 GREEN PALM CT
199 Green Palm Court, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1714 sqft
Nearly new home just minutes from downtown St Augustine and Crescent Beach available now! This spacious open plan offers open kitchen with California island, stainless appliances, and comes with washer and dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
164 King Arthur Court
164 King Arthur Court, St. Augustine Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,170
2814 sqft
AVAILABLE 07/15/! Home is currently occupied, please be mindful of current residents! Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
980 Manati Ave
980 Manati Avenue, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1541 sqft
Open Split Plan With Hard Surface Floors,Galley Kitchen,Ceiling Fans Throughout,Master Bedroom Suite With Step-in Shower. Screened Porch,W/D Hook-ups,Fenced Yard. 1-car Garage. Community Parks And Recreation,With Pool Club Available.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
246 Ashby Landing Way
246 Ashby Landing Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1655 sqft
Conveniently Located Beautiful 3 Bedroom,2 Bath Home Close To Shopping,Schools,Historic Downtown And The Beaches. Fenced In Back Yard,With Many Upgrades.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
12 Rachel Ct
12 Rachel Court, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
1200 Sq. Ft.,Townhouse,2-story Foyer Entrance,Open Floor Plan,Kitchen With Serving Counter,Slider To Patio,Lr,Dr,2 Mbr Suites W/2 Baths And Laundry Room W/W-d,On 2nd Level,Community Pool. Just Off S.r.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
600 ASHBY LANDING WAY
600 Ashby Landing Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1685 sqft
Ashby Landing is located within minutes of St. Augustine's fantastic shopping & dining, as well as its rich Historic District. Enjoy this quaint, beautiful community in highly sought after St. Johns County.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
210 Dartmouth Rd
210 Dartmouth Road, St. Augustine South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Beautifully Landscaped Cozy Cottage. Vaulted Lr With Fireplace,Tiled Main Living Area,Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances,Newly Remodeled Bathroom With Tiled Shower And River Rock Base,Double Sized Master Bedroom,Guest Bedroom Suite.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
14 Park Terrace Drive
14 Park Terrace Drive, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2275 sqft
This Beautiful Home Is Available For Minimum 2 Months Rental Starting August 1,2020. Fully Furnished 3/2 With Sparkling Pool And Outdoor Living Area. All Utilites,Cable And Wifi Are Included.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
541 Fox Hollow Lane
541 Fox Hollow Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1439 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom,2 Bath Single Family Home With 2 Car Garage. Home Also Features A Fireplace,Large Living/Dinning Area And A Nook. Tenant To Maintain Lawn.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
501 Campina Road
501 Campina Street, St. Augustine Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Very Nice Concrete Block Home In Quiet Section Of The Shores. 3br/2ba With 2 Car Garage. Washer/Dryer Hookup. Newer Vinyl Plank Flooring And Carpet. New Plumbing And Windows. Large Screened Back Porch.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
614 Wild Bird Ln
614 Wild Bird Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2164 sqft
2164 Sf,Waterview Executive Home In Upscale Country Club Golfing Community W/24-7 Security. Home Features Fantastic Finishes Throughout. New Hardwood Floors In Dr To Lr.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
10 6th Street
10 6th Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
780 sqft
Closer To The Beach Than Some Ocean Front Homes...this "great Beach Cottage" Is 100 Yards From The Best Part Of St Augustine Beach With Dunes And No Cars On The Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
104 Casters Court
104 Casters Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1630 sqft
Sweet location Close to beach, shops and in the midst of sought after St. Augustine Beach activity. Unfurnished 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home Located in Serenity Bay, close to the beach, shopping and restaurants plus zoned for top schools.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
549 Segovia Road
549 Segovia Road, St. Augustine South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1532 sqft
Freshly Renovated Home In The St. Augustine South Subdivision. Interior: Modern Kitchen And Bathrooms. Fresh Paint. New Epoxy Concrete Flooring That Looks Like You’re Walking On Marble Throughout! Updated Plumbing,Electrical And Hvac.

1 of 34

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
210 Devon Circle
210 Devon Circle, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1635 sqft
Large 2 bedroom/2 bathroom with Garage - https://rently.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:08pm
1 Unit Available
104 Serenity Bay Blvd
104 Serenity Bay Boulevard, St. Augustine Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1610 sqft
Updated Beautiful Home in Serenity Bay - Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths Key West style home. 2 story home with garage plus a bonus room/loft Located on Anastasia Island. Close to the beach and easy biking around the area.
Results within 10 miles of Butler Beach

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
997 Oak Arbor Circle
997 Oak Arbor Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1664 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom home in Heritage Park! - Come see this beautifully updated home in Heritage Park! This home features an open floorplan and serene lake views! All 4 bedrooms have carpet, and the main living areas are a beautiful
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Butler Beach, FL

Butler Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

