apartments with pool
93 Apartments for rent in Burnt Store Marina, FL with pool
3 Pirates LN
3 Pirates Lane, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
SEASONAL RENTAL at COMMODORE CLUB - AVAILABLE JANUARY 2021- NO PETS/NO SMOKING....Available Off Season select months....DELIGHTFUL Unit with Stainless Appliances, Tile and Carpet, Laundry Room, Covered Parking.
1501 Islamorada BLVD
1501 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
CHECK-OUT this DECEMBER - FEBRUARY 2021 Seasonal Rental !!! It has the 'WOW' Factor when you step in the Front Entry...NEW FURNITURE....SMART DECOR...Completely REMODELED...
112 Big Pine LN
112 Big Pine Lane, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
NEW SEASONAL RENTAL FOR 2019! POOL MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED...NEW FURNITURE Thru-Out.... Delightful Outrigger Model....OPEN FLOOR PLAN...PLANT LEDGES....VAULTED CEILING in Great Room...BUILT-IN DESK in Kitchen Area....SPACIOUS SCREENED LANAI.
3333 Sunset Key CIR
3333 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF CHARLOTTE HARBOR FROM THIS 3RD FLOOR UNIT!! TASTEFULLY DECORATED...TILE THRU-OUT. UNIT HAS NEWER FURNITURE-TURNKEY.
3329 Sunset Key CIR
3329 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Grand Isles Towers III Seasonal Rental - AVAILABLE JAN & APRIL 2021 -in Burnt Store Marina with Charlotte Harbor Views! It doesn't get any better than this!...This unit is exquisitely appointed...quality tropical theme furnishings and fans thru-out.
5 PIRATES LN
5 Pirates Ln, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Popular COMMODORE CLUB....Lovely Seasonal Rental in desirable in BURNT STORE MARINA. Spacious unit with TWO LARGE bedrooms and TWO baths....Glass Enclosures on the SPACIOUS screened lanai with distant views of Marina and Lower Basin...
3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C
3312 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2255 sqft
QUINTIESSENTIAL RESORT STYLE FURNISHED CONDO - * 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 2-Car Garage with Den * Over 220 sq ft under air * Gated Community * Heated Pool with Spa * Water views * Marina with dry and wet docks * Golf Course * Tennis Courts *
3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303
3321 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1957 sqft
ENJOY the winter months relaxing on the screened lanai and gazing out at the expansive view of Charlotte Harbor watching BOATERS, WILDLIFE AND SUNSETS. This 3BR/3BA condo boasts an inviting master bedroom with views of the harbor.
1100 Islamorada BLVD
1100 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
RELAX in this SINGLE FAMILY dwelling with peaceful views from LARGE SCREENED LANAI....along with the TWO bedrooms and TWO baths you will enjoy parking in one side of attached two car garage.
17750 Courtside Landings
17750 Courtside Landings Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
SEASONAL RENTAL....STRIKING DECOR - BRAND NEW FURNISHINGS...GRANITE KITCHEN...POOL HOME with HOT TUB in COURTSIDE LANDINGS in beautiful BURNT STORE MARINA....Water Views of Pond....DEN with Sleeper Couch....Two Car Garage....
2060 Matecumbe Key RD
2060 Matecumbe Key Road, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
STUNNING VIEWS from your screened lanai in this HARBOR TOWERS Condo.....CHARLOTTE HARBOR AND LAKE VIEWS from this SIXTH Floor....Newer furniture....KITCHEN WELL EQUIPPED....NEWER APPLIANCES...
1548 Islamorada BLVD
1548 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
SMART SEASONAL RENTAL....OUTRIGGER Model with VAULTED CEILING... OPEN FLOOR PLAN and SPLIT BEDROOMS....Amazing Florida Room adds more square feet to your Renting Experience with Screened Outside Paver Patio...GRANITE Countertops....BREAKFAST BAR...
3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B
3255 Sugarloaf Key Road, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1516 sqft
FANTASTIC WATER VIEWS - * WATERFRONT * WATER VIEWS FROM MOST ROOMS * SCREENED-IN LANAI OVERLOOKING WATER * HEATED COMMUNITY POOL * GATED COMMUNITY * MARINA * RESTAURANTS * GOLF COURSE / TENNIS ETC.
2057 Matecumbe Key RD
2057 Matecumbe Key Road, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
SUMMER SEASON RENTAL RATE - Thinking of a SUMMER OR FALL GETAWAY???....Great Location in Marlin Run III in beautiful BURNT STORE MARINA..POOL usage Available... with this light and airy Villa....Open Floor Plan...Split Bedrooms...
434 Gaspar Key LN
434 Gasper Key Lane, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
STUNNING INTERIOR with quality upgrades - PLANK TILE FLOORING through-out...42" Wood cabinets...GRANITE Countertops in Kitchen and Baths...Tasteful décor....New Appliances....Mint through-out....Enjoy the 1+ Car Garage....
3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137
3170 Matecumbe Key Road, Burnt Store Marina, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,800
640 sqft
SEASONAL---KEEL CLUB-BURNT STORE MARINA 1 BED 1 BATH - AVAILABLE, WEEKLY, BI-WEEKLY-MONTHLY......Come enjoy your Marina get-away condo in popular Burnt Store Marina.
3278 Sunset Key CIR
3278 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
ANNUAL RENTAL - 12 MONTH LEASE in gated BURNT STORE MARINA...LOOKING FOR THREE BEDROOMS?....LOOK NO MORE! This delightful PROSPERITY POINT, Ground Floor Condo offers Water Fountain display viewable from your Lanai! TWO HEATED POOLS...
2060 King Tarpon DR
2060 King Tarpon Drive, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
ANNUAL/12 MONTH RENTAL in BURNT STORE MARINA....3 BEDROOMS, 2 Baths, Two Car Garage....Beautiful WOOD FLOORING in Great Room and Bedrooms...Hard to Find SPINNAKER II Model....Spacious Laundry Room with Tub....STAINLESS KITCHEN Appliances....
801 Islamorada BLVD
801 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Come Relax and Enjoy all the amenities Burnt Store Marina community has to offer! Gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full baths with a glass-enclosed lanai & amazing views overlooking the golf course-absolutely beautiful! This fully furnished and
17288 Acapulco Rd Unit 423
17288 Acapulco Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1644 sqft
17288 Acapulco Rd 423 - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. CALL FOR OFF-SEASON AVAILABILITY & RATES... SECOND FLOOR UNIT WITH STAIRS. WOW YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS CONDO UNIT. THREE BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE.
3191 Matecumbe Key RD
3191 Matecumbe Key Road, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
If you are looking for BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS & BIG WATER VIEWS for your WINTER ESCAPE - LOOK NO MORE!!...
17084 Acapulco Rd Unit 223
17084 Acapulco Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1644 sqft
17084 Acapulco Rd 223 - AVAILALBE FOR SUMMER OCCUPANCY ONLY - RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021...Welcome to this 3 full bedrooms, 2 baths condo in the Acapulco club with attached private garage! Top floor, corner unit with stairway access and a chair lift.
Burnt Store
4114 NW 39th LN
4114 Northwest 39th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,464
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental.With equal distances to the famous beaches of Ft.
Burnt Store
4323 NW 24th TER
4323 Northwest 24th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,829
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
