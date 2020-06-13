Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

29 Apartments for rent in Burnt Store Marina, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come ...

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5 PIRATES LN
5 Pirates Ln, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Popular COMMODORE CLUB....Lovely Seasonal Rental in desirable in BURNT STORE MARINA. Spacious unit with TWO LARGE bedrooms and TWO baths....Glass Enclosures on the SPACIOUS screened lanai with distant views of Marina and Lower Basin...

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1100 Islamorada BLVD
1100 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
RELAX in this SINGLE FAMILY dwelling with peaceful views from LARGE SCREENED LANAI....along with the TWO bedrooms and TWO baths you will enjoy parking in one side of attached two car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1548 Islamorada BLVD
1548 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
SMART SEASONAL RENTAL....OUTRIGGER Model with VAULTED CEILING... OPEN FLOOR PLAN and SPLIT BEDROOMS....Amazing Florida Room adds more square feet to your Renting Experience with Screened Outside Paver Patio...GRANITE Countertops....BREAKFAST BAR...

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
434 Gaspar Key LN
434 Gasper Key Lane, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
STUNNING INTERIOR with quality upgrades - PLANK TILE FLOORING through-out...42" Wood cabinets...GRANITE Countertops in Kitchen and Baths...Tasteful décor....New Appliances....Mint through-out....Enjoy the 1+ Car Garage....

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3329 Sunset Key CIR
3329 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Grand Isles Towers III Seasonal Rental - AVAILABLE JAN & APRIL 2021 -in Burnt Store Marina with Charlotte Harbor Views! It doesn't get any better than this!...This unit is exquisitely appointed...quality tropical theme furnishings and fans thru-out.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303
3321 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1957 sqft
ENJOY the winter months relaxing on the screened lanai and gazing out at the expansive view of Charlotte Harbor watching BOATERS, WILDLIFE AND SUNSETS. This 3BR/3BA condo boasts an inviting master bedroom with views of the harbor.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3191 Matecumbe Key RD
3191 Matecumbe Key Road, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
If you are looking for BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS & BIG WATER VIEWS for your WINTER ESCAPE - LOOK NO MORE!!...
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
1 Unit Available
16572 San Edmundo Road - 113
16572 San Edmundo Road, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR AN ANNUAL LEASE, OR, 3 TO 6 MONTH LEASES! Fully furnished beautifully appointed GROUND LEVEL CORNER unit in a small complex in gorgeous Burnt Store Lakes! Water/Sewer/$150 cap on electric included on short term leases only.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
4101 NW 25th Terrace
4101 25th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1734 sqft
4101 NW 25th Terrace Available 05/22/20 4/2/2 Coming Soon - 4 bed/ 2 bath home with 2 stall attached garage. Located on a corner lot in quiet area of town. Feels like country living but only a 5 minute drive to Pine Island Road.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Royal Tee Golf Club. These smoke-free homes offer granite countertops, lots of storage, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, playground, gym, fire pit and trash valet.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Mariner
1 Unit Available
934 NW 6th PL
934 Northwest 6th Place, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1828 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is only a year old.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
4256 Pine Island RD NW
4256 Pine Island Road Northwest, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Short Term Vacation Rental Only Matlacha at its finest!! This stunningly updated 3 bed 2 bath home comfortably sleeps 6.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
818 SW 8th PL
818 Southwest 8th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
VACATION VILLA LYNN - This is a beautiful Pool Home..........Equipped with everything you need.This Beautiful pool home says Florida! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath Open up all the sliders from all the rooms to the pool & breezy days! Soaring cathedral ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2555 Cay CV
2555 Cay Cove Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Super nice, clean & comfy waterfront gulf access updated home with 2 bedrooms, both with queen beds, 2 full baths & sofa bed for extra guests. Can sleep 2-6 comfortably.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11467 Island AVE
11467 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Welcome to this brand new home, the Island Shanty! Click link for 3D tour.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11862 Island AVE
11862 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* Min 1 month. Experience Paradise with this wonderful completely furnished spacious gulf access waterfront 2 bedroom 2 bath home (2 master suites). BR 1 King bed, BR 2 Queen bed. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1757 Concordia Lake CIR
1757 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed/ 2 bath townhouse with balcony on second floor features a lovely open kitchen plan with high ceilings and access to a screen lanai.One car garage connected under the unit, allowing access into the home.

Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1616 Northeast 7th Place
1616 Northeast 7th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2089 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
122 Southeast 7th Street
122 Southeast 7th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1405 sqft
GREAT LOCATION ** YARD IS FENCED * New Tile Floors are being installed in the bedrooms ** HOT TUB ON SCREENED LANAI ** Pets W/Approval & FEE ** 1st & Security for Move In ** Ready JULY 1ST 2020 ** A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA GREAT LOCATION **

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2613 First Street
2613 First Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1431 sqft
Lease with Option to Purchase Available. WATERFRONT HOME IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF MATLACHA. Seawall, dock, large screened area. Walk to shops, restaurants, establishments, shops, galleries, park, boat launch.

Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
301 Southeast 1st Street
301 Southeast 1st Street, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1993 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED * 4 BED / 2 BATH + GARAGE * (2) KING BEDS * (1) QUEEN * (1) FULL * ALL TILE * WASHER & DRYER IN SIDE HOME * LIVING ROOM & FORMAL DINING ROOM * PATIO FOR SUNNING & GRILLING * A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA Cable ready, Microwave,

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
328 NE 19TH TERRACE
328 Northeast 19th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1777 sqft
1 July 1010 vailability for this lovely 2006 3BR + Den / 2BA /2Car garage home with a spacious screened porch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Burnt Store Marina, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Burnt Store Marina renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

