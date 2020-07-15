/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:20 PM
9 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Brooksville, FL
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5103 Newcross St
5103 Newcross St, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Located in a 55+ community! Welcome yourself into this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom mobile home located in Clover Leaf Farms in Brooksville, FL.
Results within 5 miles of Brooksville
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
15 Units Available
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5466 Legend Hills Ln
5466 Legend Hills Lane, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1770 sqft
Silverthorn Gated Community, If you love to golf this is the property for you, don't let this 2 bedroom plus den (which could be used as a 3rd bedroom just no closet) 2 bath 2 car garage pass you by, This villa features a spacious living room which
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Brookridge
14324 Montclair Drive
14324 Montclare Drive, Brookridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
864 sqft
WELL KEPT 2BR/2BA IN DESIREABLE BROOKRIDGE 55+ AGE RESTRICTED GATED COMMUNITY! This lovely light & bright home has newer flooring and a new a/c in 2017. Includes screened porch and utility room with washer & dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Brooksville
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4436 Devonshire Ave
4436 Devonshire Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath home in Spring Hill. This home has been beautifully renovated and has a split floor plan. Large living/dining room combo, with a kitchen that has plenty of cabinet and counter space.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
9314 French Quarters Circle
9314 French Quarters Circle, North Weeki Wachee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath spacious home with Den. Plenty of sunlight. Screened porch off back of house. Located in Glen Lakes - a gated community.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
9352 Bay Drive
9352 Bay Drive, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9352 Bay Drive in Spring Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5317 Woodridge Lane
5317 Woodridge Lane, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1194 sqft
CUTE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM JUST RENOVATED WITH NEW PAINT & NEW SLATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT BOASTS A SOUGHT AFTER SPLIT PLAN WITH MASTER SUITE ON ONE SIDE & SECOND BEDROOM & 2ND BATHROOM ON THE OPPOSITE SIDE OF HOME.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heather
9360 Nakoma Way
9360 Nakoma Way, North Weeki Wachee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1163 sqft
1st and security due at lease signing. Applicant to be pre-screened/background check (paid by applicant). No smoking, no pets. 1st floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath. All appliances stay including washer/dryer. Laundry room inside unit.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLMount Dora, FLHudson, FL