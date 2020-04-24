6103 E SHORE DR

Amenities
Spacious townhouse with New Orleans Style Courtyard in Central Pensacola off Michigan Ave. Located about 15 minutes to Cordova Mall area, PSC & PCC, Hospitals, fairgrounds, and NAS Pensacola. Tiled floors throughout downstairs with fireplace in living room. ~ Kitchen features breakfast bar, nice appliances, tiled counters and formal dining area. Half bathroom downstairs. Two large bedrooms upstairs with access to bathroom. Guest bedroom features a balcony. ~ Driveway parking~ Pets accepted upon owner approval with $250 non refundable pet fee per pet (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered). Home is occupied and will be ready for move in May 15, 2020!