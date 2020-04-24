All apartments in Brent
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:46 PM

6103 E SHORE DR

6103 East Shore Drive · (850) 473-3983
Location

6103 East Shore Drive, Brent, FL 32505
Crescent Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1/2 D · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Spacious townhouse with New Orleans Style Courtyard in Central Pensacola off Michigan Ave. Located about 15 minutes to Cordova Mall area, PSC & PCC, Hospitals, fairgrounds, and NAS Pensacola. Tiled floors throughout downstairs with fireplace in living room. ~ Kitchen features breakfast bar, nice appliances, tiled counters and formal dining area. Half bathroom downstairs. Two large bedrooms upstairs with access to bathroom. Guest bedroom features a balcony. ~ Driveway parking~ Pets accepted upon owner approval with $250 non refundable pet fee per pet (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered). Home is occupied and will be ready for move in May 15, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6103 E SHORE DR have any available units?
6103 E SHORE DR has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6103 E SHORE DR have?
Some of 6103 E SHORE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6103 E SHORE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6103 E SHORE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6103 E SHORE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6103 E SHORE DR is pet friendly.
Does 6103 E SHORE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6103 E SHORE DR does offer parking.
Does 6103 E SHORE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6103 E SHORE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6103 E SHORE DR have a pool?
No, 6103 E SHORE DR does not have a pool.
Does 6103 E SHORE DR have accessible units?
No, 6103 E SHORE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6103 E SHORE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6103 E SHORE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6103 E SHORE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6103 E SHORE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
