Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This home has a lot of great features! Beautiful hardwood covers the floors of the house. The kitchen has a gorgeous back-splash and granite counter-tops. The laundry room has a few shelves and washer/dryer hookups. The front of the property has a covered carport, and a fenced-in back yard. Located near Interstate 10, Pensacola's car city, and lots of shopping/restaurants. Contact us for more information today!