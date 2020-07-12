Apartment List
/
FL
/
bradenton beach
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

134 Apartments for rent in Bradenton Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bradenton Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2500 GULF DRIVE N
2500 Gulf Drive North, Bradenton Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
3080 sqft
Weekly Rental. Sleeps 15. Short Term renting available at this beautifully, furnished, beachfront home with gas heated pool and spa. This beachfront home has 5 ensuite bedrooms, 5 baths, 2 1/2 baths and 4 car garage pool and spa.
Results within 1 mile of Bradenton Beach

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
720 FOX STREET
720 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1051 sqft
MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH AND BAY. Charming PET FRIENDLY 2-bedroom, 2-bath updated and comfortably furnished single family home with huge back-yard open lanai and close to the Bay. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
601 RUSSELL STREET
601 Russell Street, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1050 sqft
VILLAGE VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH. The perfect beach house getaway in the historic village of Longbeach, this 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom elevated home has a huge front porch for enjoying tropical breezes.
Results within 5 miles of Bradenton Beach
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
West Bradenton
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
29 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$992
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,084
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Perico
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
6709 34th Avenue W
6709 34th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1370 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,370 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
3727 Summerwind Circle
3727 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
3057 sqft
Palma Sola Trace 3/2.5 annual, Turnkey furnished - This beautifully decorated turnkey furnished 2 story home has over 3000 sq. ft. of living space and is centrally located with only 5 miles to Bradenton Beach.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3420 77th St W Unit 301
3420 77th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3420 77th St W Unit 301 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102
4330 Falmouth Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1072 sqft
SEASONAL****Waterfront Condo on Longboat Key! - Coastal chic is the theme in this totally renovated, from floor to ceiling, two bedroom, two bathroom waterfront condo in gated Longboat Harbour.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
1905 72ND STREET W
1905 72nd Street West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
Great location. 2BR/2BA Village Green home in west Bradenton. New flooring, fresh paint.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7308 8TH AVENUE NW
7308 8th Avenue Northwest, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1836 sqft
Location Location Location: Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with a fenced in yard in Bay Way Park located in Bradenton.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7730 34th Ave W Unit 101
7730 34th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7730 34th Ave W Unit 101 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Perico
258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE
258 Sapphire Lake Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2072 sqft
You can live where others vacation! This three bedroom/two bathroom water view condo is available furnished for a 12 month lease ($5,000/month).

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE
5727 Title Row Drive, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2603 sqft
The Bedford model features an open 2 story layout. The spacious master bedroom retreat is located on the first floor. The kitchen, great room and dinette combine beautifully and make for enjoyable family living and entertaining.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7408 6TH AVENUE NW
7408 6th Avenue Northwest, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1809 sqft
Luxury Pool Home 5 mi to Anna Maria Island! Are you building? Need a short-term, furnished rental while you prepare to close on a home? "Coastal Retreat" is newly furnished to created a wonderful escape.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Cortez
9604 CORTEZ ROAD W
9604 Cortez Road West, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1599 sqft
A home for you and your boat! Available now to rent on a annual basis, this spacious Penthouse unit offers views across to Palma Sola Bay and the intra coastal waterway.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5220 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1145 sqft
WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE MAY THRU NOVEMBER; GORGEOUS VIEWS OF SARASOTA BAY CLOSE TO THE BEACH from this spacious tropical Bayside residence of only 8 units. Enjoy island living at its best in this updated 3-bedroom, 2-bath condo.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
4802 51st Street West, Unit 509
4802 51st Street West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the 2nd floor, this fully furnished and beautifully decorated 1BR/1BA home features screened in porch with storage closet, central air conditioning and heat, a large walk-in closet in the bedroom, and all appliances including a washer

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4380 EXETER DRIVE
4380 Exeter Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1168 sqft
HARBOURSIDE ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE - CLOSE TO POOL AND BEACH. Enjoy your morning coffee while overlooking the beauty of Longboat Harbour from the spacious and comfortable enclosed lanai.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7821 43RD AVENUE DRIVE W
7821 43rd Avenue Drive West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
818 sqft
Nice ground level half duplex available July 1. Kitchen was updated 2 years ago. Nice screened in lanai. Covered parking. 2 bedrooms 2 baths

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,800
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT GULF OF MEXICO VIEWS is what you see from this one bedroom/one bath condo on LONGBOAT KEY, directly on the beach. Turnkey furnished unit that has been updated and beautifully appointed. All new laminate wood flooring and tile throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
3774 RAINFOREST COURT
3774 Rainforest Court, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
Dumont model by Taylor Morrison. Wonderful pool home in Palma Sola Trace, one of West Bradenton's most sought after communities. Restaurants, grocery, and other stores nearby. Only a few miles to IMG Academy, Anna Maria Island & Coquina beaches.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3621 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3057 sqft
Beautiful two story home located in Palma Sola Trace. Only 5 minutes from IMG Academy, Ana Maria Island beach, restaurants, chopping center, and much more. 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bradenton Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bradenton Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bradenton Beach Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL
Vamo, FLLealman, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLGreenbriar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee