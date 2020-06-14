Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

57 Apartments for rent in Bradenton Beach, FL with garage

Bradenton Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
2500 GULF DRIVE N
2500 Gulf Drive North, Bradenton Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
3080 sqft
Weekly Rental. Sleeps 15. Short Term renting available at this beautifully, furnished, beachfront home with gas heated pool and spa. This beachfront home has 5 ensuite bedrooms, 5 baths, 2 1/2 baths and 4 car garage pool and spa.
Results within 1 mile of Bradenton Beach

Cortez
1 Unit Available
12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY
12312 Egret Harbour Way, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1988 sqft
Looking for a Quaint and Tranquil community? Stop right here. This beautiful 3BR/2BA town home located in Harbour Landing is ready for it's new occupant. Located less than 1 mile to the gorgeous Gulf beaches at Anna Maria Island. Huge 3 car garage.

1 Unit Available
720 FOX STREET
720 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1051 sqft
MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH AND BAY. Charming PET FRIENDLY 2-bedroom, 2-bath updated and comfortably furnished single family home with huge back-yard open lanai and close to the Bay. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access.
Results within 5 miles of Bradenton Beach
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Perico
18 Units Available
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,248
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.

West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3774 RAINFOREST COURT
3774 Rainforest Court, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
Dumont model by Taylor Morrison. Wonderful pool home in Palma Sola Trace, one of West Bradenton's most sought after communities. Restaurants, grocery, and other stores nearby. Only a few miles to IMG Academy, Anna Maria Island & Coquina beaches.

West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3621 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3057 sqft
Beautiful two story home located in Palma Sola Trace. Only 5 minutes from IMG Academy, Ana Maria Island beach, restaurants, chopping center, and much more. 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.

Perico
1 Unit Available
258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE
258 Sapphire Lake Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2072 sqft
Easy to see and show even with social distancing. Check it out.

1 Unit Available
601 Wildlife Glen
601 Wildlife Glen, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2288 sqft
Your perfect abode! This executive 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom pool home located in the gated community of Estuary.

West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
7234 HAMILTON ROAD
7234 Hamilton Road, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1277 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the highly sought after community of Palma Sola Trace in Bradenton! On the first floor of this inviting condo is a roomy garage with plenty of storage room for added convenience.

1 Unit Available
6816 PALM DRIVE
6816 Palm Drive, Holmes Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
650 sqft
Recently updated 1/2 duplex. New kitchen. Washer/dryer hookups. Large garage. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, open deck, covered patio, and spacious yard in Holmes Beach. This quiet property on Anna Maria Island overlooks Spring Lake and has a wood dock.

1 Unit Available
589 BAYVIEW DRIVE
589 Bayview Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1664 sqft
POOL HOME ON CANAL WITH POOL AND BOAT DOCK CLOSE TO BEACH This three bedroom plus two bath home is located on a deep water canal and ready for you to enjoy your choice of water activities.

1 Unit Available
804 EVERGREEN WAY
804 Evergreen Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
WEEKLY LUXURY VACATION RENTAL in the popular bayside Cedars East Tennis Resort close to pool and beach; $800/week or $3,000/month plus tax and fees. Spacious turnkey furnished updated townhouse with partial views of Sarasota Bay.

1 Unit Available
6108 10TH AVENUE W
6108 10th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1534 sqft
Currently available for the 2019 Winter Season.

West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W
6478 7th Avenue Circle West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1440 sqft
Ground floor, 2 BR/2 BA spacious, newly furnished unit on the lake. Master bedroom features a King size bed, generous closet space and an attached bathroom with dual vanities and a walk in shower. It also allows access to the screened lanai.

1 Unit Available
618 CEDARS COURT
618 Cedars Court, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
WEEKLY / MONTHLY RENTAL - SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN LONGBOAT KEY TENNIS RESORT CLOSE TO POOL AND BEACH! Located in the beautiful Cedars East Tennis Resort property, this 1440 s.f.

West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6640 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W
6640 7th Avenue Circle West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1610 sqft
This spacious second floor, 3 bedroom + 2 bath unit boasts vaulted ceilings, lake views from the private balcony off the living room and master bedroom, granite counters, double vanity in the master bath and another private balcony accessed through

Cortez
1 Unit Available
9211 43RD TERRACE W
9211 43rd Terrace West, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3766 sqft
You don't want to miss this rental! Large open concept town home located in the private gated community in The Villas of Rinacita. 3 BR/3 1/2 BA. Guest suite on the first floor with a full bathroom.

West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6809 20TH AVENUE W
6809 20th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
Settle in and enjoy your lush green surroundings in this lovely Village Green home.

1 Unit Available
1302 85TH STREET COURT NW
1302 85th Street Court Northwest, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1787 sqft
This lovely 3 BR/2 BA home is all about charm, elegance and comfort. From the lofty king bed in the master bedroom to the comfortable leather living and family room furniture as well as the beautiful screened in solar heated pool.

Perico
1 Unit Available
283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE
283 Saint Lucia Drive, Bradenton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2206 sqft
WELCOME TO PARADISE!! This home is located in Harbour Isle, a Jimmy Buffett inspired community. Enjoy gorgeous water views and sunsets on Anna Maria Sound.

1 Unit Available
1004 77TH STREET COURT NW
1004 77th Street Court Northwest, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1502 sqft
Enjoy the 2020 off Season in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath NW Bradenton Pool home situated on a canal waterway. Enjoy your morning coffee while watching the birds frolic and mullet jumping.

1 Unit Available
687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY
687 Jungle Queen Way, Longboat Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
3567 sqft
Relax in tranquility and style in this fabulous and contemporary architect-designed canal home on Longboat Key.

1 Unit Available
1008 77TH STREET COURT NW
1008 77th Street Court Northwest, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2306 sqft
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a large deck for cooking out,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bradenton Beach, FL

Bradenton Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

