Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

45 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bokeelia, FL

Finding an apartment in Bokeelia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15206-4 Stringfellow Rd.
15206 Stringfellow Rd, Bokeelia, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
525 sqft
- (RLNE3942584)
Results within 5 miles of Bokeelia

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
506 NW 38th PL
506 Northwest 38th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Waterfront Cape Coral Pool home available for rent!  This beauty is situated on a pristine street with gorgeous homes surrounding. This home offers 3 bedrooms 3 full baths and 3 car garage with a boat dock with lift.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11665 Island AVE
11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2555 Cay CV
2555 Cay Cove Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Super nice, clean & comfy waterfront gulf access updated home with 2 bedrooms, both with queen beds, 2 full baths & sofa bed for extra guests. Can sleep 2-6 comfortably.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2759 Bruce ST
2759 Bruce St, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
26 NW 29th PL
26 Northwest 29th Place, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
This highly desired 4/2 NW CAPE, move in ready.
Results within 10 miles of Bokeelia
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Trafalgar
3 Units Available
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Royal Tee Golf Club. These smoke-free homes offer granite countertops, lots of storage, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, playground, gym, fire pit and trash valet.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2303 Southwest 21st Terrace
2303 Southwest 21st Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1857 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4923 Flamingo Dr.
4923 Flamingo Drive, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Pine Island Bungalow - Two bedroom, two bathroom home located in Flamingo Bay on Pine Island. Storage room outside. Comes furnished with yard care. Community offers pool, clubhouse and boat ramp. Pets allowed with approval. (RLNE5743012)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C
3312 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2255 sqft
QUINTIESSENTIAL RESORT STYLE FURNISHED CONDO - * 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 2-Car Garage with Den * Over 220 sq ft under air * Gated Community * Heated Pool with Spa * Water views * Marina with dry and wet docks * Golf Course * Tennis Courts *

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17084 Acapulco Rd Unit 223
17084 Acapulco Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1644 sqft
17084 Acapulco Rd 223 - AVAILALBE FOR 2021 SEASON and for Summer Occupancy...Welcome to this 3 full bedrooms, 2 baths condo in the Acapulco club with attached private garage! Top floor, corner unit with stairway access and a chair lift.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2473 Verdmont Ct
2473 Verdmont Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2031 sqft
Do you want to impress your friends and family with the Sandoval address? Well this is a great place to start! PLUS...

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2012 Savona PKY W
2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1628 SW 13th ST
1628 Southwest 13th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
AVAILABLE NOW!! This home offers a spacious great room concept with 3 bedrooms plus den (the den has a closet and can be use as a 4th bedroom) , 2 bathrooms, a laundry room, jack, and Jill bathroom, master his/her closet and two car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2537 Verdmont CT
2537 Verdmont Court, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Come see this almost brand new home that is located in one of the Premier Communities in ALL of Cape Coral.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mariner
1 Unit Available
317 El Dorado BLVD N
317 El Dorado Blvd N, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
Charming brand new 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom single family home with excellent open space full of natural light, the huge windows will allow you to enjoy the views and will make you feel extremely comfortable at this house, excellent location close

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mariner
1 Unit Available
2824 NW 21st PL
2824 Northwest 21st Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,449
Charming 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom single family home with excellent open space full of natural light, the huge windows will allow you to enjoy the views and will make you feel extremely comfortable at this house, excellent location close to

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mariner
1 Unit Available
2227 NW 10th AVE
2227 Northwest 10th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,449
Charming brand new 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom single family home with excellent open space full of natural light, the huge windows will allow you to enjoy the views and will make you feel extremely comfortable at this house, excellent location close

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
2619 NW 11th ST
2619 Northwest 11th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home. Huge living room and dining room. Screened in lanai and pool area. Yard fenced in. UTILITIES INCLUDED: None PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1128 SW 11th CT
1128 Southwest 11th Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Make this home YOUR home. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-fundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mariner
1 Unit Available
3059 NW 3rd PL
3059 Northwest 3rd Place, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
You'll love the open space and the natural light in this single family home, with 4 great size bedrooms and 2 bathrooms will make your stay extremely comfortable.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
844 SW 17th ST
844 Southwest 17th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
Great home with cathedral ceiling, vinyl flooring and open kitchen featuring refrigerator, dishwasher, and range. This home also has a screened lanai. Make this home YOUR home.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bokeelia, FL

Finding an apartment in Bokeelia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

