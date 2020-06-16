All apartments in Blountstown
Blountstown, FL
1841 HOUSTON STREET
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1841 HOUSTON STREET

1841 Houston Street · No Longer Available
Location

1841 Houston Street, Blountstown, FL 32424

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
internet access
tennis court
Do not miss your once in a lifetime chance to live in this brand new townhome located in the sought after community of Lakeside! Home is completely NEW from the beautifully laid tile to the freshly painted walls. Features gorgeous cookie and cream granite tops and dark chocolate-colored cabinets to compliment them. This home comes with internet and cable. That's 2 fewer bills to worry about so you can enjoy more quality time with your family. Lovely balcony located in the master bedroom to give you a breath of fresh air as you awake to the Florida sunrise. All rooms feature brand new cozy plush carpet. Community features Parks Pool, Basketball court, Lakes, tennis and so much more! Located in the heart of Kissimmee and only 3 minutes to the Turnpike and 19 minutes to Disney, major stores and plazas within walking distance. How much more Florida living can you get? Come in and see for yourself before its too late.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 HOUSTON STREET have any available units?
1841 HOUSTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blountstown, FL.
What amenities does 1841 HOUSTON STREET have?
Some of 1841 HOUSTON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 HOUSTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1841 HOUSTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 HOUSTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1841 HOUSTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blountstown.
Does 1841 HOUSTON STREET offer parking?
No, 1841 HOUSTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1841 HOUSTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 HOUSTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 HOUSTON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1841 HOUSTON STREET has a pool.
Does 1841 HOUSTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1841 HOUSTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 HOUSTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1841 HOUSTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1841 HOUSTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1841 HOUSTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
