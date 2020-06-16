1841 HOUSTON STREET

Amenities

Do not miss your once in a lifetime chance to live in this brand new townhome located in the sought after community of Lakeside! Home is completely NEW from the beautifully laid tile to the freshly painted walls. Features gorgeous cookie and cream granite tops and dark chocolate-colored cabinets to compliment them. This home comes with internet and cable. That's 2 fewer bills to worry about so you can enjoy more quality time with your family. Lovely balcony located in the master bedroom to give you a breath of fresh air as you awake to the Florida sunrise. All rooms feature brand new cozy plush carpet. Community features Parks Pool, Basketball court, Lakes, tennis and so much more! Located in the heart of Kissimmee and only 3 minutes to the Turnpike and 19 minutes to Disney, major stores and plazas within walking distance. How much more Florida living can you get? Come in and see for yourself before its too late.