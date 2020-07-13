/
pet friendly apartments
94 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bithlo, FL
Bithlo
1936 Cascades Cove Dr.
1936 Cascades Cove Drive, Bithlo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2824 sqft
Stunning 4/3 with Great Views, Affordable Price! - This 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroom gem is located in the sought after Cypress Lakes Community in East Orlando. Enjoy the scenic water views from the master bedroom, living room, and family room.
Bithlo
2134 Osprey Woods Circle
2134 Osprey Woods Circle, Bithlo, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2488 sqft
Amazing 5 Bed 3 Bath Corner Lot Home for Rent in Orlando, FL CYPRESS LAKES!!! - Welcome home to the beautiful community Cypress Lakes!!! HOME SWEET HOME! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
Bithlo
18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE
18051 Thornhill Grand Circle, Bithlo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2692 sqft
WELCOME to this beautiful, over 2600 sqft, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, PLUS OFFICE home in desirable community ‘Cypress Lakes’. The open plan design showcases style & function for both casual & formal entertaining, with an abundance of natural light.
Bithlo
18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET
18139 Stratford Grand Street, Bithlo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2587 sqft
East Orlando 4br 3ba home with WATER VIEW and FENCED YARD in the amenity filled Cypress Lakes community!! Don't miss the opportunity to rent this well maintained home in sought after East Orlando community.
Bithlo
1641 Candela Court
1641 Candela Court, Bithlo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2961 sqft
1641 Candela Court Available 08/07/20 Beautiful an Spacious Four Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms Home - This a single Beautiful and Spacious family home that has 2,096 sq ft. under A/C and total square footage of 2,961.
Bithlo
266 Glenn Rd.
266 Glenn Road, Bithlo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1296 sqft
Country Living Close to Town! - Come home to this updated 3/2 manufactured home in a country setting. Enjoy plenty of privacy on this large piece of land and dead end street.
1268 Alapaha Ln
1268 Alapaha Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2707 sqft
Large 2 story, 3/2.5 with 2 car garage home in Waterford Trails in Avalon Park. Stainless steel, Granite, and cherry wood cabinets in kitchen. Downstairs living room pre-wired for 5.1 surround sound. Upstairs has open loft area.
16637 Tudor Grove Dr
16637 Tudor Grove Drive, Alafaya, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3494 sqft
5/3.5, 3500sqft - Orlando, FL 32828 - Beautiful 2 story home available for rent on July 1st 2019. GET READY FOR THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR TO BE ENROLL IN THE BRAND NEW SCHOOL! Located in a nice gated Tudor Grove community in Avalon Park area.
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community includes dog grooming area, parking, pool, pool table and trash valet. Units feature granite countertops, bathtubs, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Located in University Park close to Publix and East Orange Park.
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1345 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Come experience living in style at Hudson at East.
Stoneybrook
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1216 sqft
Stoneybrook East Golf Club, Alafaya Trail, Avalon Middle School, and Hal Scott Regional Reserve and Park are nearby. Easy access to shopping at Waterford Lakes Town Center and Central Florida Research Park. Amenities include volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, pet park, spa, fitness center.
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1295 sqft
Movie theater, entertainment center and several restaurants are all within walking distance of this sophisticated apartment complex. Smoke-free units have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly amenities include a dog park and a grooming area.
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,651
1403 sqft
This community is located minutes from the Waterford Lakes Village shopping center. Beautiful lake views, along with tennis court, hot tub, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and include in-unit laundry..
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,356
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1450 sqft
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, Legacy Middle School, Discovery Middle School, Valencia College. Close to East-West Expressway, shopping at Waterford Lake Village, Waterford Lakes Town Center. Amenities include: 2 resort-style pools with wifi, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court.
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1556 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1805 sqft
Located near the Beverly Depot Train Station and 23 miles from Boston. On-site gym, lounge, and outdoor courtyard with a fire pit. Plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-home laundry provided.
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Schools in the area: Discovery Middle School, Legacy Middle School, Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, La Petite Academy. Close to Waterford Lake Village, 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Recreation. Amenities include: dog park, resort-style pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, renovated clubhouse.
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! We welcome you to Orlando's brand new resort-style apartment community here at Eight at East.
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,250
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
5235 Curry Ford Road Unit D205
5235 Curry Ford Road, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
896 sqft
5235 Curry Ford Road Unit D205 Available 08/01/20 5325-D205 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32821 - Nice second story condominium 2 bedrooms /1 Bathroom with balcony.
Avalon Park
3931 Turow Lane
3931 Turow Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1325 sqft
AVALON PARK 3br/2.5ba townhouse in SOUTH VILLAGE!!! - AVALON PARK 3br/2.5ba townhouse in SOUTH VILLAGE!!! This well maintained unit is located just a short walk to the South Village Pool/Gym/Tennis/Basketball/Clubhouse.
