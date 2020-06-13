Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

110 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bithlo, FL

Finding an apartment in Bithlo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13
Bithlo
1 Unit Available
1936 Cascades Cove Dr.
1936 Cascades Cove Drive, Bithlo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2824 sqft
1936 Cascades Cove Dr. Available 06/15/20 Stunning 4/3 with Great Views, Affordable Price! Lawn service is included!! - This 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroom gem is located in the sought after Cypress Lakes Community in East Orlando.

Last updated June 13
Bithlo
1 Unit Available
18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE
18051 Thornhill Grand Circle, Bithlo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2692 sqft
WELCOME to this beautiful, over 2600 sqft, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, PLUS OFFICE home in desirable community ‘Cypress Lakes’. The open plan design showcases style & function for both casual & formal entertaining, with an abundance of natural light.

Last updated October 16
Bithlo
1 Unit Available
18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET
18139 Stratford Grand Street, Bithlo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2587 sqft
East Orlando 4br 3ba home with WATER VIEW and FENCED YARD in the amenity filled Cypress Lakes community!! Don't miss the opportunity to rent this well maintained home in sought after East Orlando community.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
15206 Perdido Drive
15206 Perdido Drive, Alafaya, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,195
3514 sqft
15206 Perdido Drive Available 07/14/20 Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando - Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando, will be Available 7/14/20! Access to community pool, tennis

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
15449 GALBI DRIVE
15449 Galbi Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2506 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful 3BR/2.5BA home in Waterford Trails - Welcome home to this wonderful 3BR/2.5BA home in Waterford Trails! This home is move in ready and very convenient to Colonial Dr., the 417, 408 and UCF.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1268 Alapaha Ln
1268 Alapaha Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2707 sqft
Large 2 story, 3/2.5 with 2 car garage home in Waterford Trails in Avalon Park. Stainless steel, Granite, and cherry wood cabinets in kitchen. Downstairs living room pre-wired for 5.1 surround sound. Upstairs has open loft area.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1967 CORNER GLEN DRIVE
1967 Corner Glen Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2354 sqft
LIKE NEW! Charming 3 bed / 2.5 bath 2,354 sqft home with a DOWNSTAIRS BONUS ROOM / OFFICE, UPSTAIRS LOFT, & a huge FENCED backyard conveniently located in East Orlando only minutes from Avalon Town Center, Waterford Lakes, UCF, and major roadways.
Last updated June 13
Stoneybrook
19 Units Available
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$996
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1216 sqft
Stoneybrook East Golf Club, Alafaya Trail, Avalon Middle School, and Hal Scott Regional Reserve and Park are nearby. Easy access to shopping at Waterford Lakes Town Center and Central Florida Research Park. Amenities include volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, pet park, spa, fitness center.
Last updated June 13
29 Units Available
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1106 sqft
Community includes dog grooming area, parking, pool, pool table and trash valet. Units feature granite countertops, bathtubs, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Located in University Park close to Publix and East Orange Park.
Last updated June 13
$
46 Units Available
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,250
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 13
27 Units Available
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,233
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1403 sqft
This community is located minutes from the Waterford Lakes Village shopping center. Beautiful lake views, along with tennis court, hot tub, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and include in-unit laundry..
Last updated June 13
43 Units Available
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1556 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1805 sqft
Located near the Beverly Depot Train Station and 23 miles from Boston. On-site gym, lounge, and outdoor courtyard with a fire pit. Plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-home laundry provided.
Last updated June 13
19 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Last updated June 13
20 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1295 sqft
Movie theater, entertainment center and several restaurants are all within walking distance of this sophisticated apartment complex. Smoke-free units have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly amenities include a dog park and a grooming area.
Last updated June 13
$
17 Units Available
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1226 sqft
Nearby schools: Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, Legacy Middle School, Discovery Middle School, Valencia College. Close to East-West Expressway, shopping at Waterford Lake Village, Waterford Lakes Town Center. Amenities include: 2 resort-style pools with wifi, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court.
Last updated June 13
$
7 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1240 sqft
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Last updated June 13
13 Units Available
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,206
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1490 sqft
Schools in the area: Discovery Middle School, Legacy Middle School, Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, La Petite Academy. Close to Waterford Lake Village, 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Recreation. Amenities include: dog park, resort-style pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, renovated clubhouse.
Last updated June 13
21 Units Available
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1345 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Come experience living in style at Hudson at East.
Last updated June 13
16 Units Available
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1363 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! We welcome you to Orlando's brand new resort-style apartment community here at Eight at East.
Last updated April 15
5 Units Available
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,204
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1366 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes near Stone Lakes Elementary School and numerous stores and restaurants. Open floor plan units with high-end finishes, in-suite laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Garage spaces available for a fee.

Last updated June 13
Twin Rivers
1 Unit Available
1657 Canoe Creek Rd
1657 Canoe Creek Road, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1673 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oviedo Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located in Riverside at Twin Rivers. Over 1600 square fee in a split and open floor plan with ceramic tile and hardwood flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
13807 Guildhall Circle
13807 Guildhall Circle, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1783 sqft
13807 Guildhall Circle Available 07/10/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL neighborhood of Eastwood Golf Community.
City Guide for Bithlo, FL

Bithlo comes from the Muskogee word "pilo," which means canoe!

Bithlo is a community in Orange County, Florida with a population of 8,268. The population has almost doubled since the year 2000, which is proof of this city's growth and revitalization. The town is just outside Orlando, about 30 minutes by car. This town was beset by problems and poverty for much of the 1900s but has undergone massive changes in the last decade. Hundreds of volunteers came to the village to help transform the area, especially the future main street, which they are calling "Transformation Village." It's had a rough past, but the volunteer work and the determination of its residents are helping to bring it to a new place. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bithlo, FL

Finding an apartment in Bithlo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

