76 S Filmore St

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 2/1.5/1 Find for Beverly Hills - What a great find! This house has been updated throughout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. New kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless appliances, large updated bathroom and tiled throughout. Lovely home, close to shopping, schools, parks, etc. and centrally located.

Terms:

Rent amount shown is based on paying: 1st month, last month and security equal to the month's rent (3x rent amt).

$300.00 pet security will be required for flea spraying, carpet cleaning and any other damages upon move out.



(RLNE5452745)