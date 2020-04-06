All apartments in Beverly Hills
76 S Filmore St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:17 AM

76 S Filmore St

76 S Fillmore St · (352) 746-6008
Location

76 S Fillmore St, Beverly Hills, FL 34465

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 76 S Filmore St · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1671 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 2/1.5/1 Find for Beverly Hills - What a great find! This house has been updated throughout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. New kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless appliances, large updated bathroom and tiled throughout. Lovely home, close to shopping, schools, parks, etc. and centrally located.
Terms:
Rent amount shown is based on paying: 1st month, last month and security equal to the month's rent (3x rent amt).
$300.00 pet security will be required for flea spraying, carpet cleaning and any other damages upon move out.

(RLNE5452745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 S Filmore St have any available units?
76 S Filmore St has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 76 S Filmore St have?
Some of 76 S Filmore St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 S Filmore St currently offering any rent specials?
76 S Filmore St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 S Filmore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 76 S Filmore St is pet friendly.
Does 76 S Filmore St offer parking?
Yes, 76 S Filmore St does offer parking.
Does 76 S Filmore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 S Filmore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 S Filmore St have a pool?
No, 76 S Filmore St does not have a pool.
Does 76 S Filmore St have accessible units?
No, 76 S Filmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 76 S Filmore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 S Filmore St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 S Filmore St have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 S Filmore St does not have units with air conditioning.
