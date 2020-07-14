All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

24 S Adams St

24 South Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

24 South Adams Street, Beverly Hills, FL 34465

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Convenience and Affordable!! - Property Id: 79765

Beautiful house for rent 2 bedrooms 1 bath with a bonus sun room and a car port. Nice size of laundry room & storage shelves, all new tile floor, Central AC. Large yard with mature shade tree. Washer & dryer included. Quiet neighborhood, kid and pet friendly with pet walk Zoned for Ridge Elementary School, an A school! It is in a great neighborhood, just minutes away from grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping. You can join membership to use community for Pool and Tennis court
PLEASE DO NOT KNOCK ON DOOR, DRIVE BY ONLY AND PLZ DO NOT CONTACT IF NOT WILLING TO PAY $40/PP FOR APPLICATION TO RUN YOUR BACKGROUND, CREDIT AND EVICTION HISTORY. NOT too good Credit can be accepted if paid extra deposit. MUST have first last and security deposit to move in $2850. NO. EVICTION STABLE INCOME AND LANDLORD PROOF REQUIRED. BAD CREDIT but willing to pay 6 months in advance would be considered.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/79765
Property Id 79765

(RLNE5878737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 S Adams St have any available units?
24 S Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, FL.
What amenities does 24 S Adams St have?
Some of 24 S Adams St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 S Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
24 S Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 S Adams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 S Adams St is pet friendly.
Does 24 S Adams St offer parking?
Yes, 24 S Adams St offers parking.
Does 24 S Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 S Adams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 S Adams St have a pool?
Yes, 24 S Adams St has a pool.
Does 24 S Adams St have accessible units?
No, 24 S Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 24 S Adams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 S Adams St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 S Adams St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 S Adams St has units with air conditioning.
