24 S Adams St

Beautiful house for rent 2 bedrooms 1 bath with a bonus sun room and a car port. Nice size of laundry room & storage shelves, all new tile floor, Central AC. Large yard with mature shade tree. Washer & dryer included. Quiet neighborhood, kid and pet friendly with pet walk Zoned for Ridge Elementary School, an A school! It is in a great neighborhood, just minutes away from grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping. You can join membership to use community for Pool and Tennis court

PLEASE DO NOT KNOCK ON DOOR, DRIVE BY ONLY AND PLZ DO NOT CONTACT IF NOT WILLING TO PAY $40/PP FOR APPLICATION TO RUN YOUR BACKGROUND, CREDIT AND EVICTION HISTORY. NOT too good Credit can be accepted if paid extra deposit. MUST have first last and security deposit to move in $2850. NO. EVICTION STABLE INCOME AND LANDLORD PROOF REQUIRED. BAD CREDIT but willing to pay 6 months in advance would be considered.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/79765

