Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

10 S Desoto St

10 South Desoto Street · (352) 746-6008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 South Desoto Street, Beverly Hills, FL 34465

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 S Desoto St · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Lovely Updated Beverly HIlls 2/1 Home - Very nice Beverly Hills 2/1 home with carport, nicely updated with small shed and fenced in yard. Home offers Terrazzo floors throughout, lots of closet space and large family room with pass thru from kitchen area. House has new central a/c. This home is a very nice find and will not last long. Near shopping, schools, parks, etc. and is centrally located to Crystal River, Dunnellon and Inverness.
Terms:
Application fees: $50 per person over 18.
Rent amount shown is based on paying: 1st month, last month and security equal to the month's rent (3x rent amt).
If pet is allowed by owner, a minimum $300.00 pet security will be required for flea spraying, carpet cleaning and any other damages upon move out.

(RLNE3498470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 S Desoto St have any available units?
10 S Desoto St has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 S Desoto St have?
Some of 10 S Desoto St's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 S Desoto St currently offering any rent specials?
10 S Desoto St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 S Desoto St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 S Desoto St is pet friendly.
Does 10 S Desoto St offer parking?
Yes, 10 S Desoto St does offer parking.
Does 10 S Desoto St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 S Desoto St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 S Desoto St have a pool?
No, 10 S Desoto St does not have a pool.
Does 10 S Desoto St have accessible units?
No, 10 S Desoto St does not have accessible units.
Does 10 S Desoto St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 S Desoto St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 S Desoto St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 S Desoto St has units with air conditioning.
