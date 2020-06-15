10 S Desoto St

Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Lovely Updated Beverly HIlls 2/1 Home - Very nice Beverly Hills 2/1 home with carport, nicely updated with small shed and fenced in yard. Home offers Terrazzo floors throughout, lots of closet space and large family room with pass thru from kitchen area. House has new central a/c. This home is a very nice find and will not last long. Near shopping, schools, parks, etc. and is centrally located to Crystal River, Dunnellon and Inverness.

Terms:

Application fees: $50 per person over 18.

Rent amount shown is based on paying: 1st month, last month and security equal to the month's rent (3x rent amt).

If pet is allowed by owner, a minimum $300.00 pet security will be required for flea spraying, carpet cleaning and any other damages upon move out.



(RLNE3498470)