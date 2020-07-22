Apartment List
beverly beach
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:01 PM

93 Apartments for rent in Beverly Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beverly Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd
2715 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1752 sqft
This is a lovely and furnished two story home DIRECTLY on the Atlantic Ocean with tremendous views of one of the quietest and cleanest beaches in Florida. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and sleeps 10.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
70 Southlake Dr
70 Southlake Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1771 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with two car garage home in the prestigious gated Community of Grand Haven. Tile and carpet throughout. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and granite counter-tops and island.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
906 Ocean Marina Drive
906 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
804 sqft
Fully furnished river front condo on the first floor with easy access to river for fishing and just steps away from pool. Available now with $60 application fee per adult. first + Last and Security. All utilities and cable/ Wi-Fi are included .

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
403 Ocean Marina Drive
403 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
Check out this fully furnished condo that sits right on the intracoastal. This unit has a 3 month minimum stay for $1950.00 per month which includes utilities, state tax and cleaning fee.

Last updated January 1 at 12:51 PM
1 Unit Available
309 Ocean Marina Drive
309 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1140 sqft
Check out this fully furnished condo that sits right on Silver Lake with a view of the Intracoastal Waterway and a short walk to the beach. This association has tennis courts, heated pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
11 Pittman Dr
11 Pittman Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1983 sqft
Brand New Construction - 3 Bd / 2 Ba with Flex Room & 2 car garage !! Lease/Purchase Option! - Welcome to your brand new Home! This home is new construction and is available immediately.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
13 Pittman Dr
13 Pittman Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1779 sqft
Brand New Construction - 3 Bd / 2 Ba & 2 car garage !! Lease/Purchase Option! - Welcome to your brand new Home! This home is new construction and is available immediately.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
247 Parkview Dr
247 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1865 sqft
Brand New Construction - 3 Bd / 2 Ba with Flex Room & 2 car garage !! Lease/Purchase Option! - Welcome to your brand new Home! This home is new construction and is available immediately.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2042 S Ocean Shore Boulevard
2042 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1650 sqft
:Direct Ocean front and Beachy town life here! Extremely desirable location on the corner of 21st and Ocean Shore Blvd.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
31 Poppy Lane
31 Poppy Lane, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1754 sqft
One of the most popular SeaGate Homes built IN AN AWARD WINNING MISTY MODEL. Over 1700 sq ft of living space. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage house is located on a quiet street of single family houses.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Seminole Woods
21 Ullman Ct
21 Ullman Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
The welcoming foyer and comfortable layout of this one-story home invite you to relax and unwind.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1601 N Central Ave N
1601 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Third floor unit which overlooks both the ocean and the intracoastal. View sunrises and sunsets from your balconies. New floors, remolded kitchen and updated bathrooms. Easy walk to the beach or just sit out back at the beautiful pool.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
21 Prattwood Dr
21 Prattwood Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1736 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath spacious home has an extra room that can be used as a den, office, or bedroom. The home has a very open floor plan with a large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter top looking over the family room.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
41 Point Pleasant Drive
41 Point Pleasant Drive, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2000 sqft
Beautiful , like new 4 bedroom/2 Bathroom home located in a convenient area , close to schools, shopping and only 15 mins from the beach ! Freshly painted with new flooring . Property has a covered, screened in porch !

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Palm Coast
306 Palm Coast Pkwy
306 Palm Coast Parkway East, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
Nice first floor 2 bedroom/2 bath condo overlooking lawn area and lake. Across the street from Island Walk Shopping Center. Easy access to I-95. An HOA application ($100) is also required.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
146 Palm Coast Resort Blvd
146 Palm Coast Resort Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3406 sqft
Can be rented Unfurnished or Furnished! This penthouse is one of the largest waterfront condos in the area without the "sticker shock" of Hammock Dunes! .

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
98 Rivers Edge Lane
98 Rivers Edge Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1230 sqft
Gated community. Direct Intracoastal condo. 3rd floor end unit with breathtaking views easy access with elevator. Enjoy the community amenities which include tennis, shuffleboard, and pool.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Flamingo Ct
18 Flamingo Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1902 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in gated GRAND HAVEN on a charming oak tree lined street among houses with white picket fences and front porches. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
10 Rainbush Place
10 Rainbush Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1623 sqft
This is a comfortable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the Lehigh Woods subdivision of Palm Coast.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
200 Riverview Bend S
200 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1461 sqft
Beautifully 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms furnished condo, with one car garage under the unit. This condo is beautifully decorated with many designer touches including custom window treatment ,granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
81 Raintree Pl
81 Raintree Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2726 sqft
Nice large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Lehigh Woods - Close to schools and Town Center - Available NOW - Newer 6' white vinyl fence in back yard - Also available for sale $269,900

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
200 S Riverview Bend
200 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1159 sqft
First floor, 3 bedroom - 2 full bath, end unit with 1,159 sq. ft. of living area, and a 1 car, attached garage. Nice, lake view from Living Room and Lani. The unit features full Kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, and abundant cabinet space.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Palm Harbor Pkwy
101 Palm Harbor Parkway, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
938 sqft
Clean and cozy unit in European Village 1 bedroom, 1 bath, partially furnished, including $30.00 water, $50.00 electricity, basic cable and internet. Enjoy restaurants and shops right down stairs.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
3580 S S Ocean Shore Blvd
3580 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1545 sqft
Features an oceanfront pool and tennis courts. Enjoy a settng of beautifully landscaped grounds and a playground of sandy beach. Enjoy spectacular ocean views.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Beverly Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beverly Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

