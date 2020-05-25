7116 PEARSON RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

2/2 Second Floor Apartment~ Off Fairfield, Close to Mobile Hwy. Over 900 sq.ft. of living space with open floor plan. Water, sewer, trash, and lawn care are included in the rent. Living and dining room combo~ Galley style kitchen with stove, dishwasher, and fridge! Master bedroom with walk in closet and private bath. Tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms with carpet in living area and bedrooms. Outside laundry with hookups on the patio. Sorry, no pets per owner! Home is occupied and will be ready for move in July 15, 2020!