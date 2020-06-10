All apartments in Bellview
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:07 PM

6462 SARASOTA ST

6462 Sarasota Street · (850) 473-3983
Location

6462 Sarasota Street, Bellview, FL 32526
Floridian

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2413 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath executive brick home with close to 2,500 square feet and a 2 car garage. You'll love the split floor plan with the master on one side of the home and the other bedrooms on the other side. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, walk in pantry, and all black appliances. On either side of the kitchen you have the breakfast nook and formal dining room. The great room has beautiful hardwoods floors, decorative fireplace, and access to the large Florida room. Over-sized Master suite has two large walk in closets and private bathroom. The master bath has a double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and water closet. Two additional bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bathroom complete this home. Home comes with upgraded, front loading washer & dryer included for your convenience. Gas heat and water heater. Privacy fenced backyard. Owner will allow pets that are 35 lbs. or less and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) Home is currently occupied and will be ready or move in July 14, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6462 SARASOTA ST have any available units?
6462 SARASOTA ST has a unit available for $1,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6462 SARASOTA ST have?
Some of 6462 SARASOTA ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6462 SARASOTA ST currently offering any rent specials?
6462 SARASOTA ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6462 SARASOTA ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 6462 SARASOTA ST is pet friendly.
Does 6462 SARASOTA ST offer parking?
Yes, 6462 SARASOTA ST does offer parking.
Does 6462 SARASOTA ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6462 SARASOTA ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6462 SARASOTA ST have a pool?
No, 6462 SARASOTA ST does not have a pool.
Does 6462 SARASOTA ST have accessible units?
No, 6462 SARASOTA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6462 SARASOTA ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6462 SARASOTA ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 6462 SARASOTA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6462 SARASOTA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
