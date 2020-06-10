6462 SARASOTA ST

Amenities

Spacious 3 bed 2 bath executive brick home with close to 2,500 square feet and a 2 car garage. You'll love the split floor plan with the master on one side of the home and the other bedrooms on the other side. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, walk in pantry, and all black appliances. On either side of the kitchen you have the breakfast nook and formal dining room. The great room has beautiful hardwoods floors, decorative fireplace, and access to the large Florida room. Over-sized Master suite has two large walk in closets and private bathroom. The master bath has a double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and water closet. Two additional bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bathroom complete this home. Home comes with upgraded, front loading washer & dryer included for your convenience. Gas heat and water heater. Privacy fenced backyard. Owner will allow pets that are 35 lbs. or less and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) Home is currently occupied and will be ready or move in July 14, 2020!