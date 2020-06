Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Great Home on Large Corner Lot!! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room with Ceiling Fan ~ Fully Equipped Eat In Kitchen ~ 2 bedrooms with beautiful original Wood Floors ~ Bonus Room could be used as an office or small 4th bedroom ~ Guest Bathroom conveniently located between 2 main bedrooms ~ Large 3rd Bedroom could also double as a Den ~ Laundry Room inside ***EXTERIOR FEATURES: HUGE fully fenced Lot with Large Storage Shed as well as Enclosed Carport sits in back of home ~ Smaller fenced in section off the home would serve well as an enclosure for a dog or a more private yard ~ Hurry! This one won't last! **** Please verify all features and dimensions prior to applying or placing a deposit on the home if there are specific items that are important to you *** All of our homes are in very good condition and clean – please give us an opportunity to show you excellent customer service!