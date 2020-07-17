5995 MAKENNA DR

Amenities

Beautiful four bedroom home! Conveniently located -- easy access to bases, interstate & Navy Federal complex. Home is only a year old. Formal living room with high ceiling. Great room/dining room combination with ceiling fan, plant ledge & high ceilings. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops & pantry. Breakfast nook. Split floor plan. Master suite features ceiling fan, boxed ceiling, split double vanity, two walk-in closets, garden tub & separate shower. Inside laundry with washer & dryer - "as is" not warranted per lease. Large privacy fenced backyard with covered patio. Two car garage. No smokers. Pets considered with owner approval.