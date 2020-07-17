All apartments in Bellview
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:55 AM

5995 MAKENNA DR

5995 Makenna Dr · (850) 478-8845
Location

5995 Makenna Dr, Bellview, FL 32526
Floridian

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2402 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful four bedroom home! Conveniently located -- easy access to bases, interstate & Navy Federal complex. Home is only a year old. Formal living room with high ceiling. Great room/dining room combination with ceiling fan, plant ledge & high ceilings. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops & pantry. Breakfast nook. Split floor plan. Master suite features ceiling fan, boxed ceiling, split double vanity, two walk-in closets, garden tub & separate shower. Inside laundry with washer & dryer - "as is" not warranted per lease. Large privacy fenced backyard with covered patio. Two car garage. No smokers. Pets considered with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5995 MAKENNA DR have any available units?
5995 MAKENNA DR has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5995 MAKENNA DR have?
Some of 5995 MAKENNA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5995 MAKENNA DR currently offering any rent specials?
5995 MAKENNA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5995 MAKENNA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5995 MAKENNA DR is pet friendly.
Does 5995 MAKENNA DR offer parking?
Yes, 5995 MAKENNA DR offers parking.
Does 5995 MAKENNA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5995 MAKENNA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5995 MAKENNA DR have a pool?
No, 5995 MAKENNA DR does not have a pool.
Does 5995 MAKENNA DR have accessible units?
No, 5995 MAKENNA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5995 MAKENNA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5995 MAKENNA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5995 MAKENNA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5995 MAKENNA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
