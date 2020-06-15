Amenities

3401 Wasatch Range Loop Available 06/19/20 - Beautiful Brick home located in Logan Place Subdivision Close Navy Federal, Saufley Field, I-10, schools, and more! Over 1600 sq. ft. of living space with a 2 car garage. Spacious living room features trey ceiling. Gorgeous kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (microwave, fridge, dishwasher, stove) , granite counter tops, breakfast bar and pantry. Formal Dining Area, Inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, trey ceiling, and master bath (double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and toilet area) Partially Fenced backyard with a covered patio for those hot summer months. No pets. Ask us about our Military Special! More information on our website www.pensacolamiltonhomes.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4062414)