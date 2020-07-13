/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020
252 Apartments for rent in Bee Ridge, FL with pool
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4500 Ottawa Trail #232
4500 Ottawa Trail, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1178 sqft
Gorgeous, Sarasota, End-Unit, 2/2 Villa For Rent - 55+ Community - Lovely end-unit 2-bed, 2-bath villa in senior lifestyle community (55+) Lake Tippecanoe. Assigned covered parking space included. In-unit washer/dryer.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4169 VALLARTA COURT
4169 Vallarta Court, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ Fabulous VILLA for LONG TERM RENTAL in CASA del SOL within the Center Gate neighborhood.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4378 MADERIA COURT COURT
4378 Madeira Court, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1003 sqft
CENTER GATE AREA CONDO! Second floor 2/2 condo overlooking a pond with a screened lanai. Vaulted ceiling give this condo a bright spacious feeling. Eat in Kitchen and a dinning room, washer and dryer included.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5479 KELLY DRIVE
5479 Kelly Drive, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1601 sqft
Available for short term rental! Book your Winter 2021 reservation now, this won’t last long! 3 MONTH MINIMUM. Well appointed, and comfortable TURNKEY FURNISHED in the convenient South Sarasota area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE
4740 Country Manor Drive, Bee Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2632 sqft
You will find beauty inside and out of this property. The split floor plan includes a 2-car garage and laundry room with cabinets and counters. Your kitchen has stainless appliances, a closet pantry and a great deal of counter space.
Results within 1 mile of Bee Ridge
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
$
51 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,417
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
$
36 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,168
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,208
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE
8760 Trattoria Terrace, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1664 sqft
Just pick up your toothbrush and bags and come down to enjoy this beautiful & immaculate fully furnished villa located in the gated community of Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch. This home offers 2 bedroom, den/office, 2 full bath, 2 car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102
7927 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1776 sqft
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 Available 08/01/20 Large Town Home In Stonehaven - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Large, (1,776sf) "non-furnished" 3 bed 2 1/2 bath 2 story town home with 1 car garage located in beautiful, gated Stonehaven residential
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3012 Lalani Boulevard
3012 Lalani Boulevard, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1404 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,404 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203
8030 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1036 sqft
Located in the gated community of Stonehaven this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit condo, is waiting for you to call it home! With over 1,000 square feet of light and bright living space.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE
7754 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1252 sqft
Available NOW!!! FULLY FURNISHED Beautiful ground floor condo available in the beautiful gated community of Stonehaven. Great floor plan! Ground level 3BR + 2 Ba unit features 1 car garage and nice screened lanai.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5591 ROSEHILL ROAD
5591 Rosehill Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1112 sqft
Everyone talks about location, and this delivers.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
3347 Thornwood Road
3347 Thornwood Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1803 sqft
You will love this 3/3 Townhouse available for annual rent in Sarasota. This spacious townhome has a full bath on the main level and 3 large bedrooms plus 2 more full baths on the upper level.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3255 BENEVA ROAD
3255 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
876 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. Ground floor well-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath TURNKEY FURNISHED Sarasota condo rental. Screened lanai overlooks pond with fountain. Electric, water, TV, WIFI, and internet included.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3225 BENEVA ROAD
3225 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedroom, two bath condo with amazing views of the fountain and pool club. Nice bright, sunny unit. Second floor unit has been updated with fresh paint and carpet. This complex is centrally located in Sarasota.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
5174 Northridge Road - 1, Unit #108
5174 Northridge Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1116 sqft
FIRST FLOOR!! 2 bedroom, 1 bath executive condo! Many upgrades! washer/dryer in the unit and a private lanai! Squeaky clean and ready to call home! GARAGE INCLUDED! Pets considered with applicable fees.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lake Sarasota
6408 BIKINI ROAD
6408 Bikini Road, Lake Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1370 sqft
Stunningly, remodeled 3/2 POOL home with a LAKE VIEW, 2-CAR GARAGE, no deed restrictions, and a wood-burning STONE FIREPLACE!!! With wood cabinetry and granite counters throughout, this beautiful home has been renovated from top to bottom! Is
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3203 BENEVA ROAD
3203 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
876 sqft
Completely remodeled ground-floor, 2-bedroom, 2-bath, condo located in a convenient community, close to shopping & transportation.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3283 BENEVA ROAD
3283 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. Ground floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental with screened lanai. Completely remodeled kitchen. Newer furniture and flooring. Beds include King, Full, and Twins.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3602 Beneva Road #404
3602 Beneva Rd, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1073 sqft
3602 Beneva Road #404 Available 06/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Ground Floor End Unit - BENEVA VILLAGE CONDO - Beneva Village is a 52-unit condominium located at 3500 Beneva Road in Sarasota, Florida.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
7927 LIMESTONE LANE
7927 Limestone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1036 sqft
TURN KEY CONDO IN STONEHAVEN FOR 8-12 MONTHS. AVAILABLE NOW FOR AN ANNUAL LEASE. JUST BRING YOUR BEACH CLOTHES AND MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS COMPLETELY FURNISHED UNIT..
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6110 WILSHIRE CIRCLE
6110 Wilshire Circle, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2223 sqft
UPDATED***55+ Active community. This spacious villa has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors in the living area and carpet int he bedrooms. Beautiful lake view sits outside your Florida room.
