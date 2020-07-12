Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

111 Apartments for rent in Bayonet Point, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bayonet Point apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palm Terrace Gardens
11234 Tamarix Ave
11234 Tamarix Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom - Perfect condition! One car garage. $950 a month $950 security deposit 1 year lease to start - long term tenant preferred.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Temple Terrace
7037 Colfax Dr
7037 Colfax Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1319 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with a HUGE BONUS ROOM that could be used as a bedroom or living area. This charming home sits on almost a half acre and includes 3 Car carport and large screened in back patio.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Coventry
7338 Coventry Drive
7338 Coventry Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1500 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Enjoy this 2 bedroom, 1.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Woods Village
12303 PARTRIDGE HILL ROW
12303 Partridge Hill Row, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1519 sqft
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage is located in the Beacon Woods Community. You can enjoy the Community Clubhouse, pool, outdoor grills, stage programs, tennis courts, playground, basketball courts, racquetball and shuffleboard.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Gulf Highlands
11615 PAIGE DRIVE
11615 Paige Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1128 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 baths with living room, dining room, 1 car garage, and family room. Plenty of storage space with a free standing shed int he back yard. Enjoy your privacy in fully fenced in back yards. Move-in ready.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Griffin Park
12203 Windriver Lane #11
12203 Windriver Lane, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor Condo unit that is fully furnished with everything you will need for a great Florida vacation! Gated entry, no rear neighbors in this building, beautifully furnished and appointed, community

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Gulf Highlands
11631 Enterprise Dr
11631 Enterprise Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$932
1176 sqft
Beautiful UPGRADED AND SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath completely remodeled home!!! THIS IS A MUST SEE AND WONT LAST LONG!!!! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL! The kitchen has been updated with GRANITE counters with Breakfast Bar, newer STAINLESS

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Village Woods
7504 Danube Ln
7504 Danube Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1129 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 55+ CONDO - Property Id: 236313 Fully furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, lanai. Cable, water, trash pick up and lawn maintenance included.

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Palm Terrace Gardens
11205 Snyder Ave.
11205 Snyder Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1630 sqft
Large 3/2/1 with a privacy fence and pool!!! - This home ia a 3/2/1 with a pool & a privacy fence! * 1630 SQUARE FEET* Updated kitchen NEWER cabinents NEWER countertops wood floors in living areas Updated bathrooms NEWER light fixtures One car

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club Estates
7016 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE
7016 Country Club Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
926 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom home coming soon! One bathroom is a shower in the garage. Large fenced in backyard. Application fees do apply. We will check backgrounds, credits, and rental history. First, last, and security to move in.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club Estates
7014 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE
7014 Country Club Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1187 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom home conveniently located near 19 and 52. Large fenced in backyard. Prospective tenant to verify all information. $75/ adult application fee. We will check backgrounds, credits, and rental history.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Brown Acres
11200 TAFT DRIVE
11200 Taft Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
676 sqft
Charming two bedroom one bath home with a carport. There is a large glass enclosed Florida Room overlooking the large fenced back yard. Central AC and heat, separate laundry room with roof for a full size washer and dryer.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7020 Bougenville Dr.
7020 Bougenville Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
883 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath for Rent in Port Richey! - Come see this 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit for rent in Port Richey! This unit features wood laminate flooring throughout! The kitchen has plenty of counter space with decorative white cabinets and appliances.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Berkley Woods
8712 Ashbury Dr
8712 Ashbury Drive, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1968 sqft
This home becomes available on JULY 15TH! This amazing home is located in Berkley Woods in Hudson, FL. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and also has a den. The kitchen has a fridge, stove, microwave hood, and dishwasher.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Clemente East
6824 AMARILLO STREET
6824 Amarillo Street, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1387 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME  THAT IS SPACIOUS AND CHARMING  HAS ENDLESS POTENTIAL..  FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW WINDOW TREATMENTS AND LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Embassy Hills
6935 Twilite Drive
6935 Twilite Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1032 sqft
Humble 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home available to rent now! This home has received a fresh coat of paint, new flooring in the bedrooms and has central AC. Call today to schedule a showing.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Regency Park
9120 hunt club ln
9120 Hunt Club Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1014 sqft
Nice 2bed 1bath great location - Property Id: 306382 New flooring new paint inside and out 1 car garage move in ready available July 1. Call Troy 1st month last month and month deposit required Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Regency Park
7034 Westcott Dr
7034 Westcott Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
840 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage home in the Regency Park area . Enter to the spacious living room dining room combo that leads to the kitchen featuring Brand New Granite Counter Tops and a large breakfast bar.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6435 DREXEL DRIVE
6435 Drexel Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
GREAT CONDO ALL FRESHLY REDONE, NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT , UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH. WATER, CABLE, TRASH INCLUDED,2 CAR PRIVATE CARPORT LOCATED 6 FEET FROM YOUR FRONT DOOR. WASHER AND DRYER IN CONDO, HUGE PRIVATE STORAGE SHED 25X8 INCLUDED.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 09:02pm
4 Units Available
Orange Brook
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$634
1 Bedroom
$779
2 Bedrooms
$899
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5402 Merkin Pl
5402 Merkin Place, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2665 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4/3/3/pool in quiet area / good schools - Property Id: 130985 This gorgeous 4/3/3 pool home sits on 1/3 of an acre with a fully fenced back and side yard. Lawn and pool service included.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridgewood
7829 Edinburgh Drive
7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1622 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11411 Perch Street, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bayonet Point, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bayonet Point apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

