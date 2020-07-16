/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:56 AM
13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bayonet Point, FL
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Town of New Port Richey
6910 Julia Ct 6910
6910 Julia Court, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
1 X 1 All tile flooring! Ready July! Villa style - Property Id: 310945 6910 is a dream come true! Beautiful unit that has all tile flooring, no carpet. Villa style living in a quaint property, Julia Court cottages.
1 of 1
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Town of New Port Richey
6921 Washington St - 2
6921 Washington Street, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
$699
400 sqft
KEY FEATURES: Rent Rate: 12 months @ $699 per month OR 7 months @ $749 per month Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Square Footage: 500 Sq.ft.
Results within 10 miles of Bayonet Point
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
18 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
770 sqft
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
10 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,224
819 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
12 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,227
850 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
894 sqft
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2914 FORRESTAL COURT
2914 Forrestal Court, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
660 sqft
Great layout! This is a cute 1 bedroom 1 bathroom town home. The kitchen has a breakfast bar that overlooks the living room/dining room combo. You have sliding glass doors that open from the Living room to closed porch.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
5242 Opal Lane
5242 Opal Lane, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
724 sqft
This ground floor condo located in the heart of The beautiful Gulf Harbors community. Great area for work and play.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Dodge City
5637 Cheyenne Dr.
5637 Cheyenne Drive, Holiday, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
528 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo For Rent Holiday FL! - Come see this 1 bed, 1 bath end unit condo for rent in Holiday FL.
1 of 17
Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
5154 Turquoise Lane #206
5154 Turquoise Ln, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
714 sqft
1/1 2nd Floor Wak Up Condo in Harbor Villas! $800/mo. No Pets. Available 7/15 - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Newly redone second-floor condo with fresh paint, new AC, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. Light and open atmosphere with courtyard views.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
1470 Long Spur
1470 Long Spur, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
669 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
19352 US Hwy 19 N 1
19352 US Route 19, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
New waterfront community-partial water view - Property Id: 234825 Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. First floor overlooking pond, mangrooves and partial water. Pool, fitness center and hammock garden overlooking the water.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Square
4231 SHELDON PLACE
4231 Sheldon Place, Beacon Square, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
624 sqft
Nicely maintained one bedroom, one bath condo featuring TILE throughout - NO CARPET! The living room is bright & spacious with a separate dining area.
