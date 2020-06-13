Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

63 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bartow, FL

Finding an apartment in Bartow that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along...
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave, Bartow, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1035 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located along the Fort Fraser Trail and close to shopping and dining. Community features reserved parking, extra storage and outdoor pool and deck.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
492 N Washingtonia Ct
492 North Washingtonia Court, Bartow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2264 sqft
Fenced 3/1 in Bartow - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Bartow! Large family room with fire place! Large fenced back yard! Affordable! Rent is $1100 per month. Deposit $1100. App fee $65 per person (18 years old and above). Admin fee $125.00.
Results within 1 mile of Bartow

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3982 Lime Tree Lane
3982 Lime Tree Lane, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1679 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Bartow
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$783
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$897
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1024 30th St NW
1024 30th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
Newly Remodeled Home - Property Id: 291643 Beautifully remodeled home in quiet neighborhood. New interior and exterior paint, new flooring, remodel bathroom & kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and much more. This home is move-in ready.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5417 Highlands Vista Cir
5417 Highlands Vista Circle, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2504 sqft
Check out this Triple split pool home in LHMS/GJHS district. Pool care included. 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in a gated community. This home features a formal living and formal dining.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
459 Majestic Gardens Blvd
459 Majestic Gardens Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1324 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home on a quarter acre lot in the gated community of The Gardens. You can't beat this one. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and tons of cabinets. Open split floor plan. Oversized master bedroom with walk in closet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3825 Dovehollow Drive
3825 Dovehollow Drive, Highland City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1280 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2052 Bent Tree Loop West
2052 Bent Tree Loop West, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1284 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
839 Cinnamon Drive
839 Cinnamon Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1670 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2251 Arrowhead Boulevard
2251 Arrowhead Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1803 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3659 Queens Cove Boulevard
3659 Queens Cove Boulevard, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2101 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2520 Avenue A Southwest
2520 Avenue E Northwest, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
918 Summer Glen Drive
918 Summer Glen Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1844 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
4315 Orangewood Circle
4315 Orangewood Drive, Lakeland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2188 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
929 North 10th Street
929 North 10th Street, Eagle Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Move-in ready Eagle Lake 3BR 2BA Block Home with no HOA features an open style dining and living room combination that's spacious for all.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3217 Timberline Road
3217 Timberline Road, Jan Phyl Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1904 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Orangewood
1 Unit Available
1715 Lake Shipp Drive
1715 Lake Shipp Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1324 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3634 Queens Cove Boulevard
3634 Queens Cove Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1632 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6743 HIGHLANDS CREEK BOULEVARD
6743 Highlands Creek Boulevard, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2608 sqft
4BR/2BA IN HIGHLANDS CREEK! Popular SE Lakeland gated community zoned for excellent schools. Four bedroom split plan features vaulted ceilings and large rooms. Formal living and dining rooms plus large family room and kitchen with breakfast area.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6589 Crescent Loop
6589 Crescent Loop, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1683 sqft
6589 Crescent Loop Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous, 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home - This home is only a few years old and features update appliances and a screened in patio as well as being zoned for the best schools!! Lessee(s) are required to provide
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bartow, FL

Finding an apartment in Bartow that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

