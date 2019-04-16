All apartments in Balm
Find more places like 10144 Carloway Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Balm, FL
/
10144 Carloway Hills Drive
Last updated April 16 2019 at 5:44 PM

10144 Carloway Hills Drive

10144 Carloway Hills Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10144 Carloway Hills Dr, Balm, FL 33598

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Newer construction, 2 story, 5 bed/2.5 bath home with 2 car garage. As you enter the home, the formal living room space is off the left and the wide hallway leads to the open floor plan living area with large kitchen featuring an island with seating area, rich wood cabinets and upgraded appliances. The adjacent dining and living area features sliding glass doors opening to the backyard overlooking the preserve. The master bedroom is on the ground floor with ensuite bathroom and a large walk in closet. A large flex room greets you are the top of the stairs and leads to the 4 additional bedrooms and shared upstairs bathroom. Storage closet, utility room outfitted with washer and dryer as well as a 2 car garage complete the space. Pet friendly with fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10144 Carloway Hills Drive have any available units?
10144 Carloway Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balm, FL.
What amenities does 10144 Carloway Hills Drive have?
Some of 10144 Carloway Hills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10144 Carloway Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10144 Carloway Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10144 Carloway Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10144 Carloway Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10144 Carloway Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10144 Carloway Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 10144 Carloway Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10144 Carloway Hills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10144 Carloway Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 10144 Carloway Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10144 Carloway Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 10144 Carloway Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10144 Carloway Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10144 Carloway Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10144 Carloway Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10144 Carloway Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLSun City Center, FLWimauma, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLFish Hawk, FLRuskin, FL
Bloomingdale, FLProgress Village, FLValrico, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLMango, FLSeffner, FLTemple Terrace, FLMemphis, FLFuller Heights, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLPalmetto, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa