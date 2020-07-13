93 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Altamonte Springs, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
39 Units Available
Lake Lotus Club
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 7 at 03:07pm
11 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$875
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
922 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury in your own Oasis. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, the Oasis at Sarasota will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
8 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$983
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203
832 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
826 sqft
832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 1/1 + Loft Condo with Water Included Located in Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - Altamonte Springs - Beautiful 1/1 + Loft Condo with Water Included Located in Crescent Place at Lake Lotus -

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
518 Orange Dr. #23
518 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Royal Arms Condos in Altamonte Springs - 2nd floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Newly painted, and new vinyl plank floors. Great condition with screened in patio with view of pool and lake. Water included in rent.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
554 Orange Drive #18
554 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
633 sqft
1/1 3rd Story Condo Lakefront Community at Sandy Cove!!! - Nice and Cozy 1 bed 1 bath condo. Unit is light & bright and features include all kitchen appliances. The bedroom has a large walk in closet.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
528 Orange Drive Unit 15
528 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, 1bed 1bath Condo on LAKE ORIENTA - Beautiful, 1bed 1bath Condo on LAKE ORIENTA in Royal Arms.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
302 Cherokee Ct Apt A
302 Cherokee Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
785 sqft
Comfortable 1st floor One bedroom one bathroom condo in Altamonte Springs. Large Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Apartment comes with dish washer, refrigerator, range, range hood, garbage disposal.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
826 CAMARGO WAY
826 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
574 sqft
Thoughtfully renovated condo in Altamonte Springs.  This cozy 1/1 has an open floor plan and tile throughout. The kitchen is open to the living room and has plenty of room for storage with all stainless steel appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
824 CAMARGO WAY
824 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL CONDO ON 2ND FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY OF BONA VISTA IN ALTAMONTE SPRINGS.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
300 Cherokee Court, Unit C
300 Cherokee Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
785 sqft
Spacious 1/1 condo with gorgeous laminate wood floors in the living area. Beautiful tile in the kitchen and bathroom and carpeting in the bedroom. No washer / dryer in unit, located in clubhouse.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
221 SHARON DRIVE - 101, CRISBRIAN LLC
221 Sharon Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
1 BEDROOM WITH ENCLOSED PATIO

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
365 FORESTWAY CIRCLE
365 Forestway Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home, the washer and dryer are included. The home benefits from plenty of light and feels larger than the square footage. The property overlooks a pond at the rear.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
139 Oyster Bay Cir Unit 130
139 Oyster Bay Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
496 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo on the 1st floor in Altamonte! - Great 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Altamonte Springs walking distance from Cranes Roost and the Altamonte Mall. Vinyl flooring. Onsite Laundry facility available.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
122 Water Front Way #350
122 Water Front Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
496 sqft
Beautiful Condo with Pool View, Steps away from Cranes Roost - Altamonte Springs - HomeTag LLC is offering a great 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, 496 sqft Condo in the Waterside at Cranes Roost Condominium Community near the Altamonte Springs Mall.
Results within 1 mile of Altamonte Springs
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
11 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
60 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$931
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Casselberry Country Club
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$966
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
305 Wymore Rd 111
305 Wymore Road, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
650 sqft
Unit 111 Available 07/15/20 1/1 first floor condo in Altamonte Springs - Property Id: 312531 1/1 condo on first floor. Complete tile in this unit. Comes with washer and dryer. In the heart of Altamonte Springs, Water, trash, sewer included in rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
7630 Forest City Road #059
7630 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
955 sqft
- (RLNE5787679)

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2513 Maitland Crossing Way 14309
2513 Maitland Crossing Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
672 sqft
Unit 14309 Available 08/15/20 1/1 condo in Bella Terra - Property Id: 304338 1/1 condo in Bella Terra. Third floor unit. Close to Maitland, Altamonte Springs. Easy access to I4. Close to Seminole Community College.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
618 Kenwick Cir Apt 204
618 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
622 Kenwick Cir Apt 203
622 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
405 Wymore Rd #102
405 Wymore Road, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
405 Wymore Rd #102 Available 08/15/20 Ground Floor Unit in Serravella at Spring Valley! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Recently updated ground floor unit in Altamonte Springs! This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Open floor plan...

July 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report. Altamonte Springs rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Altamonte Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Altamonte Springs rents declined significantly over the past month

Altamonte Springs rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 3.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Altamonte Springs stand at $1,041 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,247 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Altamonte Springs' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Altamonte Springs over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Altamonte Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Altamonte Springs, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Altamonte Springs is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Altamonte Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,247 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Altamonte Springs fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Altamonte Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Altamonte Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

