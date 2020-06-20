Rent Calculator
Home
/
Wilmington, DE
/
806 West 5th Street - 2
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
806 West 5th Street - 2
806 West 5th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
806 West 5th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801
West Center City
Amenities
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Carpet throughout, 2 large and 1 small bedroom, lots of windows for natural light, walk-in closet in master bedroom, back access to fenced in yard.
Separate heating systems in each unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 806 West 5th Street - 2 have any available units?
806 West 5th Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wilmington, DE
.
Is 806 West 5th Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
806 West 5th Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 West 5th Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 806 West 5th Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wilmington
.
Does 806 West 5th Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 806 West 5th Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 806 West 5th Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 West 5th Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 West 5th Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 806 West 5th Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 806 West 5th Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 806 West 5th Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 806 West 5th Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 West 5th Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 806 West 5th Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 West 5th Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
