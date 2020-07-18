Sign Up
Home
/
Wilmington, DE
/
604 W 20TH STREET
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
604 W 20TH STREET
604 West 20th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
604 West 20th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802
Triangle
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor, secure building, great block, call our office for showing schedule
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 604 W 20TH STREET have any available units?
604 W 20TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wilmington, DE
.
Is 604 W 20TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
604 W 20TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 W 20TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 604 W 20TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wilmington
.
Does 604 W 20TH STREET offer parking?
No, 604 W 20TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 604 W 20TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 W 20TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 W 20TH STREET have a pool?
No, 604 W 20TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 604 W 20TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 604 W 20TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 604 W 20TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 W 20TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 W 20TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 W 20TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
