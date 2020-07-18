All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

604 W 20TH STREET

604 West 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

604 West 20th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802
Triangle

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor, secure building, great block, call our office for showing schedule

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 604 W 20TH STREET have any available units?
604 W 20TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, DE.
Is 604 W 20TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
604 W 20TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 W 20TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 604 W 20TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 604 W 20TH STREET offer parking?
No, 604 W 20TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 604 W 20TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 W 20TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 W 20TH STREET have a pool?
No, 604 W 20TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 604 W 20TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 604 W 20TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 604 W 20TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 W 20TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 W 20TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 W 20TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

