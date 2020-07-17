2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Welcome to chic and luxurious living in the highly sought-after Devon! Located only blocks from restaurants, Rockford Park, and easy access to 202 & 141, this meticulously maintained unit boasts large floor to ceiling windows to allow for plenty of natural light to highlight all of the upgraded features. Apart from the granite countertops, tile flooring, and beautiful cabinetry, the unit comes fully furnished! Not only does it come with spacious closets for easy storage along with hardwood floors in the Living Room and Bedroom, all of the utilities are covered, including: Heat, Air Conditioning, Sewer, Electric, Gas, Trash, Snow Removal, Parking, Cable, Pool Access & Maintenance, and 24/7 Front Desk Security! All you have to do is bring your bags and relax!