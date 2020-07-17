All apartments in Wilmington
2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE

2401 Pennsylvania Avenue · (610) 427-4420
Location

2401 Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806
The Highlands

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Welcome to chic and luxurious living in the highly sought-after Devon! Located only blocks from restaurants, Rockford Park, and easy access to 202 & 141, this meticulously maintained unit boasts large floor to ceiling windows to allow for plenty of natural light to highlight all of the upgraded features. Apart from the granite countertops, tile flooring, and beautiful cabinetry, the unit comes fully furnished! Not only does it come with spacious closets for easy storage along with hardwood floors in the Living Room and Bedroom, all of the utilities are covered, including: Heat, Air Conditioning, Sewer, Electric, Gas, Trash, Snow Removal, Parking, Cable, Pool Access & Maintenance, and 24/7 Front Desk Security! All you have to do is bring your bags and relax!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have any available units?
2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, DE.
What amenities does 2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have?
Some of 2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2401 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
