/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:24 AM
18 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in New Castle, DE
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1150 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated May 19 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Sophia's Place East
2801 Stonebridge Blvd, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1040 sqft
Near Dover Downs and Delaware Park and Beaches. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, private balconies and wall-to-wall carpeting. Pets welcome. Onsite fitness center, pool, tennis courts and play areas. Available furnished.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
12 Units Available
Sophia's Place West
30 Highland Blvd, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$974
1004 sqft
Comfortable apartments feature new kitchens and plush carpeting. Lots of community amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Close to Highway 13 and Wilmington Airport. Shop at Christiana Mall during free time.
Results within 5 miles of New Castle
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
6 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
29 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive
105 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive Available 07/01/20 Condo in lovely River Tower - 2 Bedroom and 2 bath luxury condo situated on the Wilmington Riverfront.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2201 MELSON RD Unit H86
2201 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This 2BR/2BA apartment features a spacious living area, galley style kitchen with high end finishes, a private outdoor space, and
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1029 N PINE STREET
1029 North Pine Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$850
1225 sqft
As you walk in you will notice a nice open layout with tall ceilings throughout. As you pass the dining area you will enter an updated kitchen with a side laundry with washer & dryer. There are 2/ 3 bedrooms in the upper level.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
8 FRESCONI COURT
8 Fresconi Court, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1775 sqft
Home like you've never seen before!! Absolutely everything top to bottom is brand new!! Eat in kitchen with laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances, huge great room w/laminate flooring and recessed lighting, spacious bedrooms, second
1 of 16
Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
1301 HARRISON #1502
1301 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
BEST views in the city. ALL utilities included.This two bedroom condo boasts great views and offers two full baths and in unit laundry. Enter the kitchen with updated appliances and tile floor. Off the kitchen is the laundry and dining area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
1504 N BROOM ST #19
1504 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Very spacious, two bedroom and two full bath condo available in the heart of Trolley Square. Enter to find in unit laundry and a large living space with high ceilings.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
East Side
1 Unit Available
707 E 10TH STREET
707 East 10th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom row home with several updated features, open floor plan, 2 full bathrooms, convenience of laundry on 2nd floor, dishwasher, rear deck off kitchen, close to Riverfront shopping and entertainment, call today for our showing schedule
Results within 10 miles of New Castle
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
18 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 01:02am
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1131 GOVERNOR CIRCLE
1131 Govenor House Circle, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available for rent! This 3rd floor condo has many great features including new carpet in living room, new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, balcony overlooking community park, laminate floors in both bedrooms,
Similar Pages
New Castle 1 BedroomsNew Castle 2 BedroomsNew Castle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Castle 3 BedroomsNew Castle Apartments with Balcony
New Castle Apartments with GarageNew Castle Apartments with GymNew Castle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Castle Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PADover, DEPhoenixville, PACamden, NJAberdeen, MDChester, PAVineland, NJ
Glassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJBear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJRoyersford, PAElkton, MDNarberth, PAMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA