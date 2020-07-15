All apartments in New Castle County
1921 MARSH RD
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

1921 MARSH RD

1921 Marsh Road · (866) 677-6937
Location

1921 Marsh Road, New Castle County, DE 19810

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Tastefully updated and expanded 2 Story Colonial with open eat-in kitchen, familyroom with wood burning fireplace, living room with beautiful wall of built-ins and dining room with corner cabinet. Spacious rooms, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, plus first floor laundry and mud room. Master bedroom with new tile bath and 2 walk-in closets. 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath on the 2nd floor. 4th bedroom on the 3rd level. Lower level is partially finished as a gym/workout room, but could be a nice playroom or 2nd familyroom. Ample storage space on the unfinished side. Conveniently located with easy access to I-95, Rt. 202, schools, parks, shopping and restaurants. Minimum Credit Score of 760 required!! SPECIAL CLAUSES: 1)No smoking permitted 2)No pets permitted 3)Tenant pays for all utilities including sewer 4) Renters to obtain content insurance 5) Tenant is responsible for snow removal and trash removal 6) Lawncare included 7) No alterations to home or grounds without written permission from owner 8) Tenant responsible for replacement of batteries in smoke detectors and garage remote 9) Tenant is responsible for replacing the heater filter at least 2X per year 10) Ice maker will be repaired at owners discretion 11) Clogged drains resulting from tenants actions will be repaired at tenants expense 12)Floor protectors or area rugs under all furniture resting on hardwoods floors. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in DE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 MARSH RD have any available units?
1921 MARSH RD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1921 MARSH RD have?
Some of 1921 MARSH RD's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 MARSH RD currently offering any rent specials?
1921 MARSH RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 MARSH RD pet-friendly?
No, 1921 MARSH RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Castle County.
Does 1921 MARSH RD offer parking?
Yes, 1921 MARSH RD offers parking.
Does 1921 MARSH RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 MARSH RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 MARSH RD have a pool?
No, 1921 MARSH RD does not have a pool.
Does 1921 MARSH RD have accessible units?
No, 1921 MARSH RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 MARSH RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 MARSH RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1921 MARSH RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1921 MARSH RD does not have units with air conditioning.
