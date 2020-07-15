1921 MARSH RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors ice maker walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Tastefully updated and expanded 2 Story Colonial with open eat-in kitchen, familyroom with wood burning fireplace, living room with beautiful wall of built-ins and dining room with corner cabinet. Spacious rooms, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, plus first floor laundry and mud room. Master bedroom with new tile bath and 2 walk-in closets. 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath on the 2nd floor. 4th bedroom on the 3rd level. Lower level is partially finished as a gym/workout room, but could be a nice playroom or 2nd familyroom. Ample storage space on the unfinished side. Conveniently located with easy access to I-95, Rt. 202, schools, parks, shopping and restaurants. Minimum Credit Score of 760 required!! SPECIAL CLAUSES: 1)No smoking permitted 2)No pets permitted 3)Tenant pays for all utilities including sewer 4) Renters to obtain content insurance 5) Tenant is responsible for snow removal and trash removal 6) Lawncare included 7) No alterations to home or grounds without written permission from owner 8) Tenant responsible for replacement of batteries in smoke detectors and garage remote 9) Tenant is responsible for replacing the heater filter at least 2X per year 10) Ice maker will be repaired at owners discretion 11) Clogged drains resulting from tenants actions will be repaired at tenants expense 12)Floor protectors or area rugs under all furniture resting on hardwoods floors. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in DE.