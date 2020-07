Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Nice and comfy 1 BR/1 BA condo in Paladin Club.

Safe and friendly neighborhood. This is a one of a kind condo with an open floor plan and includes a Washer and Dryer. This is also one of the rare condos in the community that comes with a patio! Put this on your tour list today! It will not last long!