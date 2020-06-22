All apartments in Claymont
3860 GREEN STREET
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:24 AM

3860 GREEN STREET

3860 Green Street · (888) 260-0040
Location

3860 Green Street, Claymont, DE 19703

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2225 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Darley Green. This is one of the hottest North Wilmington developments and beautiful new community in N. Wilmington." Location. Location. Location" you can hop on I-95, I-495 and Philadelphia Pike for a quick commute to Philadelphia,Wilmington and NJ. The Philadelphia International Airport is so easy drive to.You can bike to the train at Claymont Rail Station. The Claymont new Library is down the street with walking trails and pond. It is Minutes from all the North Wilmington amenities. This condo is loaded with endless upgrades. The unit overlooks green space and is large and spacious with plenty of storage and closet space. The open floor plans allow for various layout. Eat-in Kitchen has been upgraded with 42" cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Sliding glass door leads to a balcony. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, including a Master bedroom with double walk in closet, and Master Bathroom. Their is one car garage access from inside.and your private drive way for another car. other parking: there is community share parking lot and front street parking by first came, first service. Note: Current tenant has newborn baby, so, no in person showing until current tenants move out on July 7. Beside view previous photos here, you may drive by first to check community environment. . The owner is the real estate licensee. All occupants, ages 18 and older, will require credit and criminal background check. Please send all inquiry through email. SPECIAL CLAUSES:t 1) Tenant pays all utilities including water, sewer and trash remove. 2) Tenant responsible for replacement of all batteries , bulbs, or A/C filters in the property during tenancy 3) Tenant response to change HVAC filters at least quarterly or as recommended by manufacturer.4)Tenant need provide evidence of Renter's insurance before contract. . 5.Ice maker/garbage disposals will be repaired by tenant if it resulting from tenants 6) Clogged drains resulting from tenants actions will be repaired at tenants expense. 7 ) Property has public sewer. Tenant is prohibited from flushing cat litter, cleaning products, feminine hygiene products, diapers, cleaning wipes, tissue papers, paper towels, and other foreign objects down the toilet 8) Darley Green Civic Association rules and regulations apply . 9) No smoking permitted 10) no pets allowed.11) Use of area rugs or floor protectors under all furniture resting on hardwood floors .Come to enjoy a Care free living in a great location before this one is gone!!Don't forget that you are at award winning brandywine school district. It's also near charter, parochial, Archmere Academy and Wilmington Montessori.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3860 GREEN STREET have any available units?
3860 GREEN STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3860 GREEN STREET have?
Some of 3860 GREEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3860 GREEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3860 GREEN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 GREEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3860 GREEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claymont.
Does 3860 GREEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3860 GREEN STREET does offer parking.
Does 3860 GREEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3860 GREEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 GREEN STREET have a pool?
No, 3860 GREEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3860 GREEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 3860 GREEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 GREEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3860 GREEN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3860 GREEN STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3860 GREEN STREET has units with air conditioning.
