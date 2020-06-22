3860 GREEN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Darley Green. This is one of the hottest North Wilmington developments and beautiful new community in N. Wilmington." Location. Location. Location" you can hop on I-95, I-495 and Philadelphia Pike for a quick commute to Philadelphia,Wilmington and NJ. The Philadelphia International Airport is so easy drive to.You can bike to the train at Claymont Rail Station. The Claymont new Library is down the street with walking trails and pond. It is Minutes from all the North Wilmington amenities. This condo is loaded with endless upgrades. The unit overlooks green space and is large and spacious with plenty of storage and closet space. The open floor plans allow for various layout. Eat-in Kitchen has been upgraded with 42" cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Sliding glass door leads to a balcony. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, including a Master bedroom with double walk in closet, and Master Bathroom. Their is one car garage access from inside.and your private drive way for another car. other parking: there is community share parking lot and front street parking by first came, first service. Note: Current tenant has newborn baby, so, no in person showing until current tenants move out on July 7. Beside view previous photos here, you may drive by first to check community environment. . The owner is the real estate licensee. All occupants, ages 18 and older, will require credit and criminal background check. Please send all inquiry through email. SPECIAL CLAUSES:t 1) Tenant pays all utilities including water, sewer and trash remove. 2) Tenant responsible for replacement of all batteries , bulbs, or A/C filters in the property during tenancy 3) Tenant response to change HVAC filters at least quarterly or as recommended by manufacturer.4)Tenant need provide evidence of Renter's insurance before contract. . 5.Ice maker/garbage disposals will be repaired by tenant if it resulting from tenants 6) Clogged drains resulting from tenants actions will be repaired at tenants expense. 7 ) Property has public sewer. Tenant is prohibited from flushing cat litter, cleaning products, feminine hygiene products, diapers, cleaning wipes, tissue papers, paper towels, and other foreign objects down the toilet 8) Darley Green Civic Association rules and regulations apply . 9) No smoking permitted 10) no pets allowed.11) Use of area rugs or floor protectors under all furniture resting on hardwood floors .Come to enjoy a Care free living in a great location before this one is gone!!Don't forget that you are at award winning brandywine school district. It's also near charter, parochial, Archmere Academy and Wilmington Montessori.