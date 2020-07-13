All apartments in Bear
Bear, DE
School Bell Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

School Bell Apartments

2000 Varsity Ln · (302) 495-5027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2000 Varsity Ln, Bear, DE 19702

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0908 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from School Bell Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
business center
internet access
School Bell Apartments defines apartment living at its best! With a variety of added amenities, superior customer service, an amazing location, and conveniently designed floor plans, our award winning community will elevate your standards for apartment living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1/2 month's rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Dogs
deposit: $800 per pet
restrictions: 30 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per pet
Parking Details: Open lot; detached garages.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does School Bell Apartments have any available units?
School Bell Apartments has a unit available for $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does School Bell Apartments have?
Some of School Bell Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is School Bell Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
School Bell Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is School Bell Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, School Bell Apartments is pet friendly.
Does School Bell Apartments offer parking?
Yes, School Bell Apartments offers parking.
Does School Bell Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, School Bell Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does School Bell Apartments have a pool?
Yes, School Bell Apartments has a pool.
Does School Bell Apartments have accessible units?
No, School Bell Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does School Bell Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, School Bell Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does School Bell Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, School Bell Apartments has units with air conditioning.
