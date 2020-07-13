Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from School Bell Apartments.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
business center
internet access
School Bell Apartments defines apartment living at its best! With a variety of added amenities, superior customer service, an amazing location, and conveniently designed floor plans, our award winning community will elevate your standards for apartment living.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1/2 month's rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Dogs
deposit: $800 per pet
restrictions: 30 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per pet
Parking Details: Open lot; detached garages.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
