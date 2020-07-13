Apartment List
CT
/
woodbury center
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Woodbury Center, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodbury Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Woodbury Knoll
302 Tuttle Road, Woodbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,005
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
825 sqft
Located in a wooded, natural area. Close to I-84. Near business centers and entertainment. On-site pond, walking trails and deck spaces. Apartments offer wall-to-wall carpeting, kitchens with updated appliances and outdoor space.
Results within 1 mile of Woodbury Center

1 of 20

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
153 Flanders Road
153 Flanders Road, Litchfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1030 sqft
Charming guest house!!! This adorable and private two bedroom cottage has wood floors, exposed beams and built-ins. Partially furnished - loveseat and coffee table; dining table with 4 chair; 2 twin beds; double bed and dresser; microwave in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbury Center

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
620 Heritage Village
620 Heritage Village, Heritage Village, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1432 sqft
Beautifully remodeled Sherman unit in 55 and older community. Spacious, comfortable, convenient. Lot of amenities and activities. Quiet and peaceful life in New England. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
39 Far View Commons
39 Far View Commons, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1298 sqft
Agent/Broker is the owner! Gorgeous townhouse with beautifully updated kitchen and baths, hardwood floors throughout, bedroom level laundry, private deck, large level yard, and a finished basement. 4 People only according to bylaws.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
409 Judd Road
409 Judd Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
LOCATION with a very large flat and private back yard. Minutes from I84 and Pomperaug High school. Clean and well kept. Updated Kitchen and Bath, hardwood floors, outdoor patio and firepit.
Results within 10 miles of Woodbury Center
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Parkview Apartments
270 Spring St, Naugatuck, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,205
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
980 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have fully equipped kitchens with granite counters. Private balcony or patio and vertical window blinds. Playground, dog park, pool and laundry rooms. Intercom access. Extra storage available. Close to Route 8 and I-84.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
261 Sunnyside Avenue
261 Sunnyside Ave, Oakville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
696 sqft
Lovely, older single family home in Oakville. The house sits behind the owner's own home on the lot, accessible by a walkway from the paved driveway at the street.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
88 Thomson Road
88 Thomson Road, Bethlehem Village, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1008 sqft
For rent, this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
112 Grove Street
112 Grove Street, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1228 sqft
Beautiful 1st Floor, 2 BR Apartment Loaded with Charm. Fireplace w/built in Bookcases in Living Room, Hardwood Floors, Dining Room w/built in Hutch and Kitchen w/Appliances. Large Master Bedroom, Private Porch, Yard, W/D Hook-ups in Basement.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn
1159 Highland Avenue
1159 Highland Avenue, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1247 sqft
Beautiful large end unit with one car garage. nicely located in cul de sac setting. fully applianced unit including washer/dryer. hardwood floors throughout, tile in bathrooms, central air, must see wont last!no pets/no smoking!

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
West End
21 Lawlor Street
21 Lawler Street, Waterbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2869 sqft
Three bedroom two full bath apartment located in Town Plot. It is on the second floor and there is a third floor. The second floor has a bedroom and the third floor has two bedrooms and another full bath. This apartment has been fully renovated.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Town Plot
74 Royal Oak Drive
74 Royal Oak Dr, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Second Floor apartment on one level in desirable TOWN PLOT! Laundry facility in the basement. Back-ground and credit check will be done for each person 18 years of age and older by listing office only, at $30 per person. Non-Smokers-No pets.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Town Plot
72 Royal Oak Drive
72 Royal Oak Drive, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
First Floor apartment on one level in desirable TOWN PLOT! Laundry facility in the basement. Back-ground and credit check will be done for each person 18 years of age and older by listing office only, at $30 per person. Non-Smokers-No pets.

1 of 15

Last updated July 8 at 05:01pm
1 Unit Available
36 Farnham Road
36 Farnham Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1217 sqft
Rustic 4 bedroom bungalow in great country location. New propane furnace! Minimum one year lease. Tenant pays utilities, snow removal and any repairs $75 and under.l. Lawn maintenance provided. Some caretaking responsibilities required.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
57 New Street
57 New Street, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're looking for a beautiful place to live and rent, look no further. In a desirable west side location of Naugatuck, you can't find a place as nice as this to call home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
23 West Mountain Road
23 West Mountain Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
2518 sqft
Quintessential New England home, Beautifully Updated Colonial On Over 5 Acres With Long Views over pasture and hillside on a quiet back road, just Minutes From Washington Depot, The Mayflower, Steep Rock Land Trust for great Hiking, shops and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Woodbury Center, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodbury Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

