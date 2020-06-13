Apartment List
36 Apartments for rent in Windsor Locks, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
$
15 Units Available
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1053 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Locks
1 Unit Available
9 Suffield St 1st
9 Suffield Street, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1st Floor Apartment of Two Family House - Property Id: 269090 Newly refinished 1+ bedroom apartment on 1st floor of a two family house.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor Locks
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
42 Units Available
The Preserve at Great Pond
2000 Day Hill Rd, Hartford County, CT
Studio
$1,410
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Enjoy Upscale Living and the Great Outdoors at Our Apartments in Windsor, CT. The Preserve at Great Pond provides convenient access to outdoor activities while also offering a luxurious living environment.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
34-36 Franklin Street
34 Franklin St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
1ST Floor Apartment with newer kitchen, back deck and private driveway. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Gas heat and hot water. Washer and dryer laundry hook ups. Quick access to I-91 and Route 5. 2 Months security deposit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1024 Poquonock Avenue
1024 Poquonock Avenue, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1251 sqft
Beautiful Split Level home located on Poquonock Ave in Windsor. This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, eat in kitchen, large family room, a cozy deck off the master bedroom overlooking large backyard and a 1 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1468 Enfield Street
1468 Enfield Street, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,147
820 sqft
Woodgate apartments heat and hot water included. Private balconies large closets. private entrances, air conditioning. Nice grounds and amenities with clubhouse and pool.
Results within 10 miles of Windsor Locks
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
27 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
Studio
$1,675
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1057 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
10 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,558
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1307 sqft
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Robertson
26 Units Available
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
55 Dorset Xing, Simsbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,375
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1281 sqft
WELCOME HOME Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community!
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Robertson
36 Units Available
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,205
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Robertson
10 Units Available
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
Studio
$1,200
701 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
28 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,372
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
1 Unit Available
The 600 Apartments
675 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
We are located on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
3 Units Available
Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1324 sqft
A residential neighborhood with a sustainable design. The community offers a modern fitness center, a large pool area with cabanas, and a bocce court. Each apartment includes modern fixtures.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Forest Park
9 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Hartford
21 Units Available
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 9 at 04:31pm
Downtown Hartford
19 Units Available
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,245
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 9 at 04:21pm
Asylum Hill
8 Units Available
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
875 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 9 at 04:12pm
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,515
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Simsbury Center Historic District
5 Units Available
Mill Commons
1 Millers Way, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1391 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Concierge available. Community highlights include a conference room, dog park and gym. Close to Simsbury Public Library. Easy access to US Route 202.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
The Arbors at Brighton Park
627 Brighton Park Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,495
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at The Arbors, we are nestled in a unique, serene wooded setting that separates us from all the rest! Our sunny 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature open floor plans with cook friendly kitchens, large bathrooms, full size washers and
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown Hartford
128 Units Available
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,004
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Windsor Locks, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Windsor Locks renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

