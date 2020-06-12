/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
42 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Windsor Locks, CT
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Windsor Locks
3 Units Available
Montgomery Mill
25 Canal Bank, Windsor Locks, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
978 sqft
As we breathe life back into the historic Montgomery Mill Apartments, its next chapter will be written by those who come to call it home.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
$
14 Units Available
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1053 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor Locks
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
42 Units Available
The Preserve at Great Pond
2000 Day Hill Rd, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Enjoy Upscale Living and the Great Outdoors at Our Apartments in Windsor, CT. The Preserve at Great Pond provides convenient access to outdoor activities while also offering a luxurious living environment.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
Thompsonville
8 Units Available
Bigelow Commons
55 Main St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1100 sqft
Vintage apartments with large windows and spacious layouts. Lots of amenities, including a racquetball court, indoor swimming pool and sauna. Easy access to I-91. Near Enfield Plaza for convenient shopping.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21-23 Stinson Place
21 Stinson Pl, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Second floor, 2br on quite street near center of town - Hardwood floors, nice yard No Pets Allowed (RLNE5672318)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
19 Asnuntuck Street
19 Asnuntuck St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
1st floor apartment with off street parking. Gas heat and hot water. Large back yard. Washer and dryer hookups. $25 fee per adult. Minutes to I-91 and Route 190. Large grassy backyard and off street parking.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
34-36 Franklin Street
34 Franklin St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
1ST Floor Apartment with newer kitchen, back deck and private driveway. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Gas heat and hot water. Washer and dryer laundry hook ups. Quick access to I-91 and Route 5. 2 Months security deposit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
27 Fairview Avenue
27 Fairview Avenue, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Rent includes electricity. Fully renovated: fresh paint, off street parking; gas heat; convenient electronic bolt locks, brand new cabinets, light fixtures, new flooring and redone hardwood, and more! Off Street parking.
Results within 10 miles of Windsor Locks
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
Robertson
38 Units Available
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1095 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
$
Downtown Hartford
17 Units Available
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
South Green
9 Units Available
Element 250
250 Main St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
Looking for chic apartments that put you in the center of the Hartford, CT, action? You’ve found it at Element 250. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious living with thoughtful additions that add to your modern life.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Asylum Hill
7 Units Available
Regency Place Apartments
40 Willard Street, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
916 sqft
Situated in the heart of one of Hartfords most historic neighborhoods, Regency Place Apartments features charming one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
10 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1157 sqft
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
33 Units Available
WoodCliff Estates
181 Nutmeg Ln, East Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
960 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with separate dining rooms, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Garages and furnished units available. Community amenities include pool, soccer field, volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Close to I-84.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Robertson
36 Units Available
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1186 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Robertson
10 Units Available
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
Downtown Hartford
31 Units Available
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1240 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
27 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1057 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
28 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1281 sqft
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Asylum Hill
33 Units Available
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
850 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
The 600 Apartments
675 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
We are located on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Downtown Hartford
32 Units Available
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1007 sqft
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
$
3 Units Available
Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1324 sqft
A residential neighborhood with a sustainable design. The community offers a modern fitness center, a large pool area with cabanas, and a bocce court. Each apartment includes modern fixtures.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Robertson
26 Units Available
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Similar Pages
Windsor Locks Apartments with GymWindsor Locks Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWindsor Locks Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CT
Wethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MASouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CTNorth Amherst, MA