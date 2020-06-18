All apartments in Willimantic
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

79 Maple Avenue

79 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

79 Maple Avenue, Willimantic, CT 06226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful fully renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath home only 6 blocks from ECSU campus and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! Situated on the 1st floor of the home in a safe and friendly neighborhood. Huge deck, new appliances, large bedrooms with ceiling fans, remodeled bathrooms, spacious living room and rear deck. Also additional storage available in the basement. Available for Move-In August 3rd at the start of the semester!

FREE laundry in each apartment. FREE off-street parking. Water, Sewer, Trash and snow removal included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Maple Avenue have any available units?
79 Maple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Willimantic, CT.
What amenities does 79 Maple Avenue have?
Some of 79 Maple Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
79 Maple Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 79 Maple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Willimantic.
Does 79 Maple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 79 Maple Avenue does offer parking.
Does 79 Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79 Maple Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 79 Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 79 Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 79 Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Maple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Maple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
