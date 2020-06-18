79 Maple Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful fully renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath home only 6 blocks from ECSU campus and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! Situated on the 1st floor of the home in a safe and friendly neighborhood. Huge deck, new appliances, large bedrooms with ceiling fans, remodeled bathrooms, spacious living room and rear deck. Also additional storage available in the basement. Available for Move-In August 3rd at the start of the semester!



FREE laundry in each apartment. FREE off-street parking. Water, Sewer, Trash and snow removal included!