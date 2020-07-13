/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:32 AM
37 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Trumbull, CT
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,585
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Results within 1 mile of Trumbull
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Brooks
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North End
333 Vincellette St 38
333 Vincellette Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1320 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse for Rent- Heat & HW included! - Property Id: 300333 Heat & Hot Water Included in Rent Price!! Beautifully remodeled townhouse located in the desirable North End of Bridgeport! This two level unit was completely remodeled in
Results within 5 miles of Trumbull
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,578
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1382 sqft
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
10 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
Studio
$1,555
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1078 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,100
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Fairfield Metro Station. This luxury community offers a large, resort-like pool with a sundeck, package concierge, and covered parking. Homes offer quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and large windows.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
502 California Street
502 California Street, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1242 sqft
Picture book adorable and you can have a small pet! This 3 bedroom and one full and one half-bath colonial is just perfect for someone. Pride of ownership is apparent.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Boston Ave - Mill Hill
370 East Ave
370 East Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1720 sqft
Expansive and updated town house style half duplex home. The unit features updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious living room and dining room with loads of closet, basement and walk in attic space for all of your storage needs.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
112 Heather Ridge
112 Heather Ridge, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
672 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 2nd floor unit with hardwood floors in living room with sliders to deck overlooking pool. Interior recently painted a neutral light gray. Light and bright eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
335 Ferry Boulevard - 103
335 Ferry Boulevard, Stratford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 335 Ferry Boulevard - 103 in Stratford. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
The Siena Building
2340 North Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom for $1275.00 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. 2340 North Avenue in Bridgeport on the Fairfield town line. Newly remodeled units have beautiful hardwood-like floors and fresh paint. Building is secure with 24 hour security cameras.
1 of 4
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
East Side
1491 Pembroke St
1491 Pembroke St, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Building located just off Boston Avenue, just in front of Luis Muoz Martn School and overlooking the lush playgrounds of the school. huge backyard. - Off-street parking - Near Bridgeport Hospital and Warren Harding High School. - Section 8 Welcome.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
575 Ellsworth Street - 307
575 Ellsworth Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
Welcome to RockRidge Place located in historic Black Rock, a close-knit harborside community located in affluent Fairfield County, CT.
1 of 8
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
West End - West Side
898 Norman St
898 Norman St, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
**HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED** Charming 1 Bed/1 bath apartment available now on Normon street, Bridgeport. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious closet. The kitchen includes stove, fridge and kitchen cabinets.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
54 Greenview Ln
54 Greenview Lane, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,560
1000 sqft
SPACIOUS, QUIET & COZY LUXURY PENTHOUSE UNIT! - Property Id: 196192 203-502-3496 *** PRIVATE ENTRANCE, NO COMMON AREAS *** GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION! Bright, Open Concept * 1,000 SF, 1BD / 1 BR * No Neighbors above!! FEATURES: In-Unit W/D * Gleaming
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
4 Patterson Avenue
4 Patterson Avenue, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1216 sqft
Two bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom unit with small deck off kitchen. Newer appliances and finished area in basement for lots of storage. One assigned parking spot and visitor parking in the back.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
53 Noble Street - 2
53 Noble Street, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
2ND FLOOR 2 bedrooms / 1 bath / kitchen & Huge living room and dinning room Gas furnace Pushed Heat Air Central Air Insulated windows NEW kitchen cabinets NEW Appliances WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT OFF STREET PARKING GAS HEAT Small Pets possible
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
3250 Fairfield Ave
3250 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1322 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Don't miss this spacious two bedroom 1st floor unit with two full bathroom in the highly sought after Village at Black Rock condominiums. The Master bedroom has a private full bath along with walk out access to the rear porch.
Results within 10 miles of Trumbull
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,628
784 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,522
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,430
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,174
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,830
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Similar Pages
Trumbull 1 BedroomsTrumbull 2 BedroomsTrumbull 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTrumbull 3 BedroomsTrumbull Apartments with Balcony
Trumbull Apartments with GarageTrumbull Apartments with GymTrumbull Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTrumbull Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTStamford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTGlen Cove, NYNorth Haven, CTGreenwich, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NY