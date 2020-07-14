All apartments in Tolland County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:38 AM

Trail Run Apartments

2 Trail Run · (860) 356-3055
Rent Special
Move by July 31 and receive up to 1 month free on select floor plans and lease terms. Call us today to schedule a virtual or in-person tour!

Location

2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT 06066

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2304 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 831 sqft

Unit 4308 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 831 sqft

Unit 2109 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 831 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3210 · Avail. now

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

Unit 4306 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

Unit 4302 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trail Run Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
game room
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base. There is something for everyone; from the neighborhood mountain bike share to a fenced dog park Bond & Bark; to the well-appointed Compass Club resident lounge with entertainment kitchen, cafe and Ascent Fitness, Riverside Aqua Lounge with resort-style pool, fire pit, and outdoor grilling kitchen. Trail Run also offers a convenient package acceptance system, 24 hour emergency maintenance, and a friendly management team. All services and amenities have been carefully curated to complement a lifestyle on the go. So what are you waiting for? Follow the path to your new home. History, community, learning, nature...Vernon, Connecticut has it all. Incorporated in 1808 and encompassing the Talcottville Historic District with all its beautiful architecture and Colonial charm, it's easy to lose yourself in the simplicity of yesterday. But with access to I-84 just five minutes away, you're never far from the

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $1000 or 2 month's rent based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 80 lbs weight limit
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $40
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $40
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Other, assigned. One space per lease holder and carports available for additional fees.Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information. Surface lot. One space per lease holder and carports available for additional fees.Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information. Covered lot, assigned: $60/month. One space per lease holder and carports available for additional fees.Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trail Run Apartments have any available units?
Trail Run Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Trail Run Apartments have?
Some of Trail Run Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trail Run Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Trail Run Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Move by July 31 and receive up to 1 month free on select floor plans and lease terms. Call us today to schedule a virtual or in-person tour!
Is Trail Run Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Trail Run Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Trail Run Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Trail Run Apartments offers parking.
Does Trail Run Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Trail Run Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Trail Run Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Trail Run Apartments has a pool.
Does Trail Run Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Trail Run Apartments has accessible units.
Does Trail Run Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trail Run Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Trail Run Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Trail Run Apartments has units with air conditioning.
