Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:42 AM

37 Furnished Apartments for rent in Riverside, CT

Furnished apartments in Riverside can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some fur... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Greenwich
3 Perry Place
3 Perry Place, Riverside, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,710
500 sqft
Available 07/27/20 Washer/Dryer in Studio Apt sep Kitchen and patio - Property Id: 323569 What is awesome about this apt is your own Washer/Dryer, extra outside Patio and parking in driveway. Bathroom is brand new and spacious.
Results within 1 mile of Riverside

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
355 Westover Rd
355 Westover Road, Stamford, CT
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
7000 sqft
Amazing and Spacious Westover Colonial 5 Bedroom 5.
Results within 5 miles of Riverside
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
27 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,921
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,751
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,124
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,907
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
Harbor Point
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,811
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,567
1063 sqft
Reduced Rates plus 1 month free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
13 Units Available
Harbor Point
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,238
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1224 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
9 Units Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
Element One
111 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,199
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,475
1752 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and loft-style floor plans promote modern designs and five-star amenities, including concierge services and rooftop lounge. Located within blocks of downtown Stamford and public transportation.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
29 Units Available
Harbor Point
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,110
710 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,235
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Parallel 41
1340 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,865
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1262 sqft
In the heart of downtown. On-site Latitude Lounge with fireplace, electric car charging, private screening room and Starbucks Barista Station. Apartments feature high ceilings, walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
13 Units Available
Glenbrook
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,815
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1258 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
4 Units Available
Noroton
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,935
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,940
1494 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1789 sqft
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
6 Units Available
Harbor Point
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,090
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1060 sqft
Reduced Rates and One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is available for Virtual Tours and in person tours by appointment.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$2,070
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
34 Beechcroft Road
34 Beechcroft Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$65,000
7655 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED; this newly built masterwork by the acclaimed Voce-di Design Studio raises the bar for creativity, cutting-edge design, clean-lined modern aesthetic, fine craftsmanship & structural integrity.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Landmark Square
1 Landmark Sq, Port Chester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1316 sqft
Escape from NYC and enjoy this completely renovated, fully furnished, SoHo style condo in the historic Art Deco Lifesaver Building.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Stamford
25 Forest Street
25 Forest Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1342 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Welcome to the Classic! Great location in the heart of downtown! Enjoy this beautiful spacious and bright 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms FULLY FURNISHED condo.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
94 Southfield Avenue
94 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1268 sqft
Stamford Landing waterfront living. This pristine modern townhouse is a fully furnished one bedroom end unit with finished loft/guest bedroom unit and is perfect for anyone wanting waterfront living and working from home.

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
69 Forest Lawn Ave
69 Forest Lawn Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,500
900 sqft
furnished 1bedroom 1 bathroom living room eating kicthen with all utilities included, cable tv.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
237 Southfield Avenue
237 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$24,000
2457 sqft
Enjoy the summer in this adorable property located in a terrific waterfront area just over the Old Greenwich line. Available to rent from August 1, this fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms home has high-end finishes, and off-street parking.

Last updated July 8 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenwich
2 E Elm Street
2 E Elm St, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$3,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Luxury Studio @ Two East Elm- Upscale Boutique Style Building on Greenwich Avenue. Fully Accessorized and Beautifully furnished with a Designer Touch. Ready to move in! Secured Building, Meticulously maintained by Super on Site.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Shippan Point
60 Iroquois Road
60 Iroquois Road, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1040 sqft
An amazing lifestyle and opportunity awaits you in Shippan, Stamford. This totally renovated cottage is waiting for you. Leave the City stresses behind you and enter the tranquil waterfront community of Shippan.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Stamford
50 North Street
50 North Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
440 sqft
Heart of Downtown Fully Furnished 1BR 1BA condo ready for occupancy! Contemporary open layout, kitchen with breakfast bar, sizable bedroom with generous space. 2 parking spots. Short work to Metro North Train, Restaurants, Park and more!

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
21 Perryridge Road
21 Perryridge Road, Greenwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$12,950
3098 sqft
Furnished in town 4 bedroom center hall Colonial in pristine condition on lovely street. Exterior just completely painted. Extensive recent renovation includes new bathrooms, kitchen, finished lower level and central air.
Results within 10 miles of Riverside
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,684
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Riverside, CT

Furnished apartments in Riverside can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Riverside as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

