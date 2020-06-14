Apartment List
23 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, CT with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ridgefield renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >

26 Arrowhead Place
26 Arrowhead Place
26 Arrowhead Place, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3855 sqft
WALKTO EVERYTHING THE VILLAGE HAS TO OFFER - 5-star restaurants, boutique shopping, fitness studios, Ballard Park, Prospector Theater, Ridgefield Playhouse & more! Incredible opportunity to rent this beautifully FURNISHED home in a fabulous cul de

65 Woodlawn Drive
65 Woodlawn Drive
65 Woodlawn Drive, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3780 sqft
Dream Rental! Located at the end of a quiet culdesac close to town, this gorgeous 4 BR expanded Cape is fantastic! Prepare to be amazed by the gorgeous open kitchen dining area that leads into the family room with fireplace.

90 Silver Hill Road
90 Silver Hill Road
90 Silver Hill Road, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3696 sqft
Absolutely pristine, total turn-key furnished rental available for 6-12 months. No smokers, no pets, subject to satisfactory credit check and references.

127 Olcott Way
127 Olcott Way
127 Olcott Way, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
920 sqft
Do not miss the chance to live in the friendly and beautiful Casagmo Complex! This renovated end unit is the perfect home for you! The windows allow for natural light to radiate all throughout the unit, filling it with a sense of joy and tranquility.

53 Lawson Lane
53 Lawson Lane
53 Lawson Lane, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1148 sqft
Available June 1, furnished / unfurnished. Main level, two bedroom open concept space has been meticulously updated throughout. Fabulous bath with whirlpool tub, radiant heated floors, and separate walk in shower.

33 Lawson Lane
33 Lawson Lane
33 Lawson Lane, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1253 sqft
BEST IN CLASS: Don't miss the opportunity to lease this completely remodeled, light and bright main level condo with finished walkout basement.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield

116 Hickok Road
116 Hickok Road
116 Hickok Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$29,750
4900 sqft
SUMMER FURNISHED RENTAL. Secluded. Exceptional gardens.

Old Danbury Road
Old Danbury Road
31 Old Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,950
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
And the living is easy! This one bedroom apartment features granite counters, full size laundry, an open floor plan, generous closets and so much more! The spacious kitchen and living room/dining room are perfect for relaxing and entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgefield
Mayfair Square
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.
Hillcroft Village
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,430
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1125 sqft
Just a short drive from Ridgewood Country Club and North Street Shopping Center, this beautiful community offers a fitness center, clubroom and swimming pool. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, large closets and patios/balconies.
2 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,581
1340 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,636
1406 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
4 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,534
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,807
1796 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Avalon New Canaan
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,860
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
Willow Grove
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1330 sqft
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,478
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1118 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
The Point at Still River
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,580
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1396 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.

18 Hidden Brook Trail
18 Hidden Brook Trail
18 Hidden Brook Trail, Bethel, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2151 sqft
BETHEL MEADOWS. Bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with open floor plan. Kitchen opens to deck. Lease includes Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Ctr. & Hiking Trails. Close to route 7, I84, shopping & train.

66 Stetson Place
66 Stetson Place
66 Stetson Place, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
Desirable 2 Bedroom Townhouse in the Stetson Place community. The tiled spacious foyer welcomes you into this like-new townhouse. The modern floor plan is open and airy.

Wilton Avenue
25 Grand Street
25 Grand Street
25 Grand Street, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
663 sqft
Manhattan style Loft Unit offering Kitchen, Living Room, 1 Bedroom and 1 1/2 Bathrooms. Secure building with own exercise room. Complex is only minutes away from I-95/Merritt Parkway, train, restaurants, shops and much more!

5 Michele Lane
5 Michele Lane
5 Michele Lane, Westport, CT
6 Bedrooms
$72,000
7891 sqft
Luxury Lease Available JULY, AUGUST & SEPTEMBER - Utilities Included. Fully furnished & stocked w/household essentials from teacups to towels, pots to pillows.

633 Old Post Road
633 Old Post Road
633 Old Post Road, Bedford, NY
Studio
$1,425
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Centered in Historic Bedford Village, is this Renovated, Light Filled Large Studio in The Bedford Playhouse Building. Hardwood Floors, Walk to Restaurants, Shopping, The Bedford Playhouse and The Village Green. Exercise Room and Laundry on premises.

63 Hidden Brook Trail
63 Hidden Brook Trail
63 Hidden Brook Trail, Bethel, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2302 sqft
Absolute BEST in Bethel Meadows by Toll Brothers.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Ridgefield, CT

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ridgefield renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

