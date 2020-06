Amenities

Location, location, location! Fully remodeled, turnkey rental apartment in the heart of the village! Huge living room conveniently open to the kitchen and dining area, plus two spacious bedrooms and a beautiful full bathroom. Private laundry located in the unit, several closets/storage space, and brand new heat/AC. Located on the 3rd floor of 415 Main Street building, peaceful and quiet, yet steps away from it all!