/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:22 PM
73 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Haven, CT
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Lynette Drive
11 Lynette Drive, North Haven, CT
Available 9/1/2020 This beautifully remodeled Single-Family Cape boasts, approx. 1300 sq./ft. house features; 4 Bedrooms (or 3 bedrooms and an office) 1.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
94 Montowese Avenue
94 Montowese Avenue, North Haven, CT
Remarkable redone Classic Cape Home on well kept grounds featuring high-end renovations in North Haven! This home features, 4 bedrooms, 2 renovated full bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in this beautiful kitchen equip
Results within 1 mile of North Haven
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
21 Patterson Rd
21 Patterson Road, New Haven County, CT
Great single family house only 1 mile away from Quinnipiac University! Four large bedrooms Hardwood flooring throughout Large yard and plenty of parking. Central A/C Water and sewer included! Perfect for the upcoming school year.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Quinnipiac Meadows
1385 Quinnipiac Ave Fl 1
1385 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Coming for August two family house Duplex Style.
Results within 5 miles of North Haven
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Fair Haven Heights
The Fairways
80 Eastern St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1050 sqft
Townhouses feature wall-to-wall carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens, hardwood floors and laundry facilities. Located close to I-91 and I-95 as well as downtown New Haven. Community is landscaped with private entrances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
69 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1298 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
87 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,379
1364 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
8 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
7 Units Available
Westville
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
2400 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated May 29 at 09:14 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
31 Units Available
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,119
1364 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 29 at 09:19 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
Recently renovated historic apartment in an extremely walkable neighborhood near Wooster Square. One- to three-bedroom units feature hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly, with easy access I-91, Connecticut Turnpike and public transit.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill
8 Hurlburt St 2nd fl
8 Hurlburt Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Welcome home! Best management in town! - Property Id: 176794 Welcome home! Beautiful 2nd fl contemporary condo style unit with three spacious bedroom and one bathroom. The unit filled with sunlight and natural beauty within.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
102 Benham St
102 Benham Street, New Haven County, CT
Freshly Renovated 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Located in Hamden. Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** Convenient for SCSU and Yale.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Fair Haven
105 Haven St
105 Haven Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Newly Renovated Single Family House 3br 2 bath Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** - Newly Renovated - Hardwood Floors - Tiled Kitchen - 2 Bath (Tub and shower) - Fenced Yard - Laundry Connections Requirements: Minimum
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
38 Giles Street
38 Giles Street, New Haven County, CT
38 Giles Street Available 07/16/20 Available 8/1 Elegant 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath Single Family in Hamden $2695/mo - 38 Giles St Available 8/1 $2695 4-Bed 2.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
2 Units Available
Westville
920 Whalley Ave
920 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new renovation -2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms -5 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms In beautiful Westville, walking distance to everything Extremely close to SCSU, Amity and Downtown New Haven.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Fair Haven
163 Wolcott Street
163 Wolcott Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1470 sqft
Three LG bedrooms apartment, One bathroom one living room and the kitchen, total 1470 FT and off street parking More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/new-haven-ct?lid=12930200 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5434972)
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Newhallville
20 Bassett St
20 Bassett St, New Haven, CT
Stunning 4 Bedroom & 1.5 bathroom duplex located on the 2nd and 3rd floor of a two family house available now! Living room with den could be use as a bedroom. Beautiful porch.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Beaver Hills
309 Norton Street
309 Norton Street, New Haven, CT
Beautiful Modern 5 Bed 3 Bath - Beautifully renovated 5 Bed 3 Bathroom Single Family house just 5 minutes to Downtown New Haven.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703
3228 Whitney Ave, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1329 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath In Old Mount Carmel Village - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo on Whitney Ave in Hamden. Open floor plan with combined living room/dining room area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Beaver Hills
246 Colony Rd
246 Colony Road, New Haven, CT
Stunning 5 bedroom 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Dwight
382 Crown St 2
382 Crown Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
500 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3BR Downtown/Yale - GIANT backyard and porch - Property Id: 270331 Remodeled 3 BR/1BA Steps from Yale Campus & Downtown - Excellent Value Location: 382 Crown St.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Beaver Hills
336 Sherman Ave Apt 3
336 Sherman Ave, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
**EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED!** Good Credit Required!! Freshly renovated spacious 3 bedroom apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a 3 family home in the New Haven Area.
Similar Pages
North Haven 1 BedroomsNorth Haven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Haven 3 BedroomsNorth Haven Apartments with BalconiesNorth Haven Apartments with Garages
North Haven Apartments with GymsNorth Haven Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Haven Apartments with ParkingNorth Haven Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CT
Wethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYGlastonbury Center, CTHauppauge, NY