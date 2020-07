57 Main Street

Amenities

FURNISHED HISTORIC NOANK VILLAGE RENTAL. AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST AT $15,000 INCLUSIVE. SEPTEMBER POSSIBLE. 4 BEDROOMS WITH 3 AND 1/2 BATHS. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE IS ON THE FIRST FLOOR. ADDITIONAL 3 BEDROOMS PLUS 2 FULL BATHS ON THE SECOND FLOOR. LIVE A DREAM IN THE 1847 CAPTAIN RUSSELL F. LATHAM HOME. METICULOUSLY RENOVATED IN 2005 AND 2019 WITH NO EXPENSE SPARED. LIGHT-FILLED FOYER LEADS TO FORMAL LIVING ROOM, LIBRARY AND DINING ROOM. ENJOY CUSTOM COOKS KITCHEN WITH WOLF RANGE, SUBZERO REFRIGERATOR AND SUBZERO FREEZER WITH DRAWS. LIBRARY'S FRENCH DOORS OPEN TO MANICURED, LANDSCAPED GROUNDS AND INLAID STONE PATIO WITH AWNING FOR DINING AND ENTERTAINING. LIVE A DREAM IN HISTORIC NOANK VILLAGE! NEAR DEEP WATER MARINAS AND WONDERFUL SEASONAL WATERFRONT RESTAURANTS. CALL FOR DETAILS. NO FIREPLACE USE FOR SHORT TERM RENTALS. Please follow all COVID guidelines during showing. A live virtual tour may also be requested.