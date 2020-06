Amenities

Spacious first floor unit in a two family dwelling, with a lot of original character. Situated on a nice corner lot. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Eat in kitchen with a refrigerator and stove, open to the dining room and living room. Shared basement with washer and dryer hookups. Covered front porch. Lots of windows and nice hardwood flooring. Well maintained. No pets. Application required; good references and credit.